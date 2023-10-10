Smart TVs have come a long way from being just regular televisions to being multimedia hubs offering an array of features like seamless access to streaming services, online content, gaming, and even smart home integration. If you are planning to buy a smart TV and waiting for pricing to drop then you might want to deals on smart TVs on Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale. Choosing a smart TV can be difficult as it comes with various features such as different connectivity options including HDMI ports, USB ports, and wireless connectivity. Whether you are a cinephile, an avid gamer, or a tech enthusiast, here are the top deals on smart TVs that you can find on Amazon.

Redmi F Series L32R8-FVIN

This smart TV has 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage and runs on Fire OS 7. It supports ‎Bluetooth, USB, Ethernet, HDMI and a 3.5mm audio jack. The smart TV comes with a voice remote with Alexa, DTH Set-Top Box integration to switch between DTH TV channels and OTT apps from the home screen, display mirroring via Airplay and Miracast and support for apps including Prime Video, Netflix and 12000+ apps from App Store.

Redmi F Series L32R8-FVIN is currently available for Rs 8,999.

LG 32LQ643BPTA

This smart TV has 1.5GB of RAM and 8GB of storage and runs on WebOS 22 with User Profiles and Family Settings. It supports ‎ ‎Bluetooth, USB, Ethernet and HDMI. The smart TV comes with unlimited OTT apps including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Apple TV, SonyLIV, Discovery, Zee5, Voot, YuppTV, Youtube, Jio Cinema, MxPlayer and many more.

LG 32LQ643BPTA is currently available for Rs 13,490.

TCL S Series 32S5400A

This smart TV has 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of storage with 1920 x 1080 pixels Full HD resolution with a refresh rate of 60Hz and two HDMI ports to connect the set-top box, Blu-Ray player, gaming console, one USB port, one headphone output for connectivity. It has 24W sound output with Dolby Audio MS 12 Y. Smart TV features include Google TV, in-built Wi-Fi, screen mirroring and in-built apps including Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+Hotstar.

TCL S Series 32S5400A is available for Rs 9,990.

Acer AR32GR2841VQD

This smart TV has 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of storage with 1366×768 pixels HD resolution with a refresh rate of 60Hz and has dual-band wi-fi, two-way Bluetooth, HDMI ports to connect a personal computer, laptop, set-top box, Blu-ray speakers or a gaming console, USB ports to connect hard drives or other USB device. It has 30W sound output, high fidelity speakers with Dolby Audio, and five sound modes including Stadium, Standard, Movie, Music and Speech. Smart TV features include Google TV, Content Recommendations, watchlist, personal profile, kids profile, Google Assistant, built-in Chromecast and voice-enabled Smart Remote for Quick Access to Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube and Disney+ Hotstar.

Acer AR32GR2841VQD is currently available for Rs 14,999.

MI L32M8-5AIN

This smart TV has 1.5GB of RAM and 8GB of storage and comes with 1366×768 pixels HD resolution with a refresh rate of 60Hz and has dual-band Wi-Fi with two HDMI ports to connect a set-top box, Blu-ray speakers, or gaming console, two USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5 mm jack, AV port and Ethernet. It has a 20Watts sound output with Dolby Audio and DTS-HD. Its smart features include Google TV, built-in Wi-Fi and Chromecast and supported apps include Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Zee5, and more.

MI L32M8-5AIN is currently available for Rs 10,490.

