Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Diwali is less than a week away now. Ahead of the festival of lights, everyone is busy shopping for gifts for their near and dear ones. If you too are looking for gifts for your loved ones and have a budget of around Rs 2,000, then we have compiled a list of tech products that you can gift to your friends and family members. These gadgets are available on Amazon India at a discounted price. Additionally, the company is offering 10 percent additional bank discounts on purchases made using select bank cards.

Here are our top recommendations for you:

This Boat Air dopes earbuds have a runtime of up to 50 hours. Boat says that just five minutes of charge offers 60 minutes of playtime. These earbuds are powered by Quad Mics ENx Tech that help in having a clear and quality sound output. These buds come with 13mm audio drivers with a frequency ranging between 20Hz and 20KHz. It has Bluetooth v5.3 for connectivity. These earbuds are available at Rs 999 on Amazon.

This smart watch has a round display with a 240×240 pixels high resolution. It features a TFT color touch screen supported by solid 320 nits of peak brightness. It takes a total of three hours to charge completely and offers a run time of seven days. It has over 120 sports mode which can count your calorie burn and track your day’s activity at ease. This watch comes with 12 different luxury strap designs and is available to you at Rs 1,299 on Amazon.

This porcelain smart mug is highly durable and not easy to fade. It comes with a constant temperature coaster that reduces the cooling speed of hot drinks, which is maintained throughout the day. It also has a built-in insurance glass tube that prevents it from overheating. This product is available to you at a price of Rs 1,699 on Amazon.

This headphone comes with a 40mm dynamic drivers delivering JBL QuantunSound signature which is designed to serve you the tiniest footsteps to loudest explosions. It has a detachable voice focus directional boom mic with mute feature for crystal clear communications. It can also work well for gaming enthusiast as well because of its compatibility with all gaming platforms including PC gaming, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo, Switch, Mobile, Mac and VR with Windows Sonic Spatial Sound. This cool device is available to you at a price of Rs 1,788 on Amazon.

This product is powered with powerful 2000W AC motor, that provides a required airflow and temperature for a salon-type professional look. It includes a cool shot button that offers a storm of cool air followed by a concentrator nozzle for decent styling and cool touch-ups. Alongside its two speed and three temperature settings, it also has a diffuser which helps to gently maximize the look of your hair. This hair dryer is available to you at a price of Rs 1,428 on Amazon.