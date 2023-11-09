Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 sale: Hybrid watches are a good option for those who like traditional analog watches but don’t want to buy a separate fitness tracker for tracking their health parameters. They also make a good gifting option. For the unversed, hybrid watches come with a design that is similar to analog watches but they also have a bunch of sensors that enable them to track a host of health parameters. In simple words, they pack best of both worlds in one small body. So, if you are planning to buy a hybrid watch, here are our top picks for you:

This smart watch is made up of stainless-steel featuring Sapphire coated mineral glass and a 40mm dial size. It comes with changeable straps so that you can vary your watch’s design as per your wish. Its special features include monitoring the intensity of your steps, managing your sleep cycle and you can even personalize your notifications of various apps like calling, messages, email etc. This smart device is offered to you at Rs 5,693 on Amazon.

This is smart designed 1.43-inches super AMOLED display watch. It comes with a resolution of 466×466 pixels and powered with 600 nits of peak brightness. It takes three hours to charge its 400mAh battery which serves a backup of eight days. Its special feature includes multiple sports mode, Bluetooth calling and voice command access. This product is offered to you at Rs 2,399 on Amazon.

This watch has a 1.39-inche HD display with solid 600 nits of brightness. You can monitor your heart rate, SpO2 levels, sleep patterns and BP levels through it. It comes with more than 150 customisable cloud wallpapers complemented with more than 100 sports mode to maintain your day’s activities. This cool design device is available to you at Rs 1,599 on Amazon.

This watch supports a 1.43 inches AMOLED 2.5D curved-screen display and 700 nits of peak brightness. Now, you can even connect your earbuds to the watch through its TWS connectivity. It features a 4GB own internal storage accompanied with 110 watch build-in faces and more than 300 sports mode to monitor your regular activities. This device is available to you at Rs 4,499 on Amazon.