Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Season for shopping, sales and discounts is here. Amid the festive season, Amazon is hosting the Great Happiness Days sale on its platform in India. This sale is a part of the Great Indian Festival that started early this month. As a part of this sale, Amazon India is offering an instant discount of 10 percent on the purchases made using HDFC Bank cards, Bank of Baroda Cards, and ICICI Bank Cards. In addition to this, the company is also offering up to 70 percent off on the purchase of chimneys.

So, if you are planning to set-up a new chimney for your home, now would be the right time to do so. Here are the most lucrative deals on the purchase of chimneys on Amazon.

This is a 60Ccm wall mounted pyramid shaped chimney. It has a suction capacity of 1000 m3/hour and is a perfect match for a 100-150 sq ft kitchen. Its motor is made in India and is coated with steel powder. It also features Baffle Filters with push button control. This product is available to you at a price of Rs 5,390 on Amazon.

READ MORE Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Top deals on hair dryers under Rs 2000

Buy Now on Amazon

This 60CM chimney features an 800m3/hour suction power with ABS oil cup. Its body is made up of black coated powder and it also has LED lights. It features a baffle filter with three-speed controls. It offers you a one-year general warranty and is available to you at a price of Rs 6,490 on Amazon.

Buy Now on Amazon

This product has a Suction Capacity of 1000 m3/hour and comes with a classy, curved design. It has a three-stage speed set-up. Alongside featuring baffle filter, it creates a max noise of 58dB. This product offers a lifetime warranty and is available at a price of Rs 8,928 on Amazon.

Buy Now on Amazon

This is a 60CM pyramid style chimney. It colors for stainless-steel and has a suction capacity of 1050m3/hour. Alongside baffle filter, LED light and push control buttons, it produces a maximum noise of 65 db. It comes with a 5 yrs warranty on motor and a one year warranty on product. This product is available to you at a price of Rs 4,790 on Amazon.