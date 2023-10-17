Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Amazon is hosting the Great Indian Festival on its platform in India. The festive sale began on October 8 and since then, the company has been offering lucrative deals and discounts on the purchase of various electronic products including smartphones, tablets and laptops. In the lifestyle category, the company is offering a discount of up to 50 percent on the purchase of hair-dryers. In addition to that, the company is offering an instant discount of 10 percent on the purchases made using SBI credit and debit cards. The company is also offering a cashback of Rs 100 on the payments made using Amazon Pay UPI.

So, leave all your worries headaches and everything, this festive season effortlessly style your hair with the premium range of hair-dryers. Check top sells below:

READ MORE Amazon Great India Festival: Top deals on gaming smartphones under Rs 30000

This Havells-branded cool designed hair dryer comes with three-temperature settings of hot, warm and cool with a separate cool button for convenience of the users. It comes with a drying capacity of 1200W that smoothly directs the airflow in various sections during styling. It comes with a foldable handle and a honeycomb inlet. This hair-dryer is available at an affordable price of Rs 799 on Amazon.



READ MORE Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Get up to 60 percent off on budget smart TVs

Buy Now on Amazon

This PHILIPS-branded hair-dryer comes with unique ThermoProtect Temperature feature that is coupled with its three variable pre-selected drying schemes. It comes with a smooth drying set-up including ‘cool air setting’ for over smooth drying and ‘fast air setting’ for gentle drying. This is available at a price of Rs 1,068 on Amazon.

Buy Now on Amazon

This 1900W hair-dryer offers six-types of styling modes including three speed and two heat settings. It also comes with a feature of cool air mode that helps set the style at the end of a drying session for long-lasting results. It also has a sizeable diffuser that helps users have an increased volume look for their hairs. This product is available at a price of Rs 1,497 on Amazon.

Buy Now on Amazon

This Vega hair dryer comes with a lot of special features like quick dry, hanging loop, two detachable nozzles, two heat and speed setting, overheat cut-out and many more. It even has a customisable temperature and air flow option making it convenient to use. The attached and detachable nozzle give precise air flow for the desired hairstyle. It is available at a price of Rs 1,799 on Amazon.