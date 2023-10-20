comscore
20 Oct, 2023 | Friday

  • Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Check top deals on Wi-Fi routers under Rs 5,000

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Check top deals on Wi-Fi routers under Rs 5,000

Amazon is hosting the Great Indian Festival on its platform in India, where it is offering massive discounts on the purchase of Wi-Fi routers. Check deals here.

Edited By: Anmol Pahwa

Published: Oct 20, 2023, 04:24 PM IST

Amazon Final
Amazon Final

Story Highlights

  • Amazon is hosting the Great Indian Festival on its platform in India.
  • The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale began on October 8.
  • Amazon is offering up to 60 percent discounts on the purchase of home theatres.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Amazon is hosting the Great Indian Festival on its platform in India. As a part of the sale, Amazon India is offering a discount of up to 60 precent on the purchase of Wi-Fi routers during its sale. Additionally, the company is offering an instant discount of 10 percent on the purchases made using SBI credit and debit cards. The company is also offering a cashback of Rs 100 on the payments made using Amazon Pay UPI.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Check top deals on budget home theatre systems in India

So, if you were planning to buy a new Wi-Fi router, Amazon is offering some interesting deals. Here’s top deals on Wi-Fi routers for you:

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Check top deals on earbuds under Rs 1,000

TP-Link Archer 

TP-Link Archer provides a speed of 867 Mbps at 5GHz band and a speed of 400Mbps at 2.4GHz band. It is easy to set up with its TP-Link Tether app. Users can transfer their wired connection into wireless network with AP mode. This product is priced at Rs 2,399 on Amazon. 

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Check top deals on 5G smartphones under Rs 15,000

D-Link R15 AX1500 

This Wi-Fi router comes with Wi-Fi 6 connectivity with 4GB ports and support for parental and voice controls. Users can set it up with D-Link Eagle Pro AI mobile app or with intuitive WEB GUI setup wizard. It comes with special AI features such as AI mesh optimizer, AI Wi-Fi optimizer and AI traffic optimizer. This product is available at a price of Rs 2,399 on Amazon. 

Tenda AC5 V3 

Tenda Wi-Fi Router is powered by new 802.11ac Wave 2.0 technology and offers a speed of up to 867Mbps. It also offers combined dual band wireless transmission. With its app, users can easily operate it from anywhere. This Wi-Fi router is available at a discounted price of Rs 1,399 on Amazon.

TP-Link Archer C50 

TP-Link Wireless Cable Router supports 4K streaming with fast wireless speed and the four external antennas. It provides Wi-Fi speed up to 867Mbps. Interested users can buy this new TP-Link Wireless Cable Router at a special price of Rs 1,799 on Amazon. 

Author Name | Anmol Pahwa

