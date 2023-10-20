By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookie Policy
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Amazon is hosting the Great Indian Festival on its platform in India. As a part of the sale, Amazon India is offering a discount of up to 60 precent on the purchase of Wi-Fi routers during its sale. Additionally, the company is offering an instant discount of 10 percent on the purchases made using SBI credit and debit cards. The company is also offering a cashback of Rs 100 on the payments made using Amazon Pay UPI.
So, if you were planning to buy a new Wi-Fi router, Amazon is offering some interesting deals. Here’s top deals on Wi-Fi routers for you:
TP-Link Archer provides a speed of 867 Mbps at 5GHz band and a speed of 400Mbps at 2.4GHz band. It is easy to set up with its TP-Link Tether app. Users can transfer their wired connection into wireless network with AP mode. This product is priced at Rs 2,399 on Amazon.
This Wi-Fi router comes with Wi-Fi 6 connectivity with 4GB ports and support for parental and voice controls. Users can set it up with D-Link Eagle Pro AI mobile app or with intuitive WEB GUI setup wizard. It comes with special AI features such as AI mesh optimizer, AI Wi-Fi optimizer and AI traffic optimizer. This product is available at a price of Rs 2,399 on Amazon.
Tenda Wi-Fi Router is powered by new 802.11ac Wave 2.0 technology and offers a speed of up to 867Mbps. It also offers combined dual band wireless transmission. With its app, users can easily operate it from anywhere. This Wi-Fi router is available at a discounted price of Rs 1,399 on Amazon.
TP-Link Wireless Cable Router supports 4K streaming with fast wireless speed and the four external antennas. It provides Wi-Fi speed up to 867Mbps. Interested users can buy this new TP-Link Wireless Cable Router at a special price of Rs 1,799 on Amazon.
Author Name | Anmol Pahwa
