Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Smart door locks are a great way to enhance the security of your house without the hassle of additional locks and latches. In addition to passwords, a lot of these smart locks feature support for fingerprint sensors, which adds another layer of security by allowing only the designated people to enter your home. So, if you are planning to buy a smart lock, Amazon India is offering up to 60 percent off on the purchase of smart door locks on its platform. In addition to that, it is offering an instant discount of 10 percent on the purchases made using HDFC Bank cards, Bank of Baroda Cards, and ICICI Bank Cards.

READ MORE Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Top deals on hair dryers under Rs 2000

Here are the most lucrative deals on the purchase of smart door locks on Amazon.

READ MORE Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Check top deals on Room Heaters under Rs 1500

It comes with an autolocking option that simplifies the process of securing the door by eliminating the need for manual locking. With its RIFT card option, users can access up to 100 cards to provide access to multiple users. Under its PIN access command, users can register up to four individual user passwords, along with one OTP and one master password to be prepared for all possible circumstances. Its added safety measures include adjustable spy code, privacy function and break-in-damage alarm. This product is available to you at a price of Rs 8,888 on Amazon.

READ MORE Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top deals on car infotainment systems

Buy Now on Amazon

This biometric smart lock comes with a 360-degree fingerprint sensor and 0.4 reaction speed. It can support up to 50 RFID card followed by its PIN, OTP and manual key access. It also features a Bluetooth mobile app, from which you can completely control the lock. This product is available to you at a price of Rs 9,190 on Amazon.

Buy Now on Amazon

Apart from its five-way unlocking program, this smart lock is made up of aluminum alloy body, stainless steel bolts which gives it a classy look. You can add up to 50 fingerprints and can access two RFID cards for the needful. With its BLE Qubo mobile app, users can get low battery alerts, voice prompts and even change the access panels as well. This product is available to you at a price of Rs 7,990 on Amazon.

Buy Now on Amazon

This high-class smart digital lock is Wi-Fi enabled and offers a special scheduled access as well. It grants access through PIN, OTP and RFID panels as well. It is highly recommended for wooden doors, main doors, internal doors in commercial or residential setup. It doesn’t work well for metal doors, double doors, sliding doors and grill gates. This product is available to you at a price of Rs 13,999 on Amazon.