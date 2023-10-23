Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Season of sales and discounts is on. The company is now hosting the Great Happiness Days sale on its platform. This sale is an extension of its Great Indian Festival 2023 sale during which time it is offering more deals and discounts on the purchase of electronic devices including keyboards. During the sale, Amazon India is offering keyboards at a starting price of Rs 199. It is also offering an extra 10 percent off on using SBI debit and credit cards. Additionally, the company is also offering a cashback of Rs 100 on the payments made using Amazon Pay UPI.

So, if you are planning to buy keyboards, here are top deals you need to check out on Amazon:

This keyboard has 106 leak-proof keys that ensures full protection to your product including the mice button. It also has a double-dealing mouse convenient for the use of both your right and left hand. Alongside its wireless USB dongle connection, it also comes with a three-year warranty. This product is available to you at a price of Rs 1,629 on Amazon.

Buy Now on Amazon

This keyboard comes with 26 anti-ghosting keys that allows users to work and respond simultaneously in order to enhance the gaming experience. Additionally, it comes with six onboard programable macro keys. This keyboard comes with seven pre-set lighting modes and additional six slots for customisable modes. It comes with a comfortable design, a detachable wrist-rest that connects with magnets allowing for easy setup. This cool product is available to you at a price of Rs 1,899 on Amazon.

Buy Now on Amazon

This keyboard is made up of high-quality stainless steel, which makes it light in weight and comfortable to use. It supports Bluetooth 5.1 and multiple connectivity including smartphones, laptops, tablets, USB dongles etc. It works with both Android and iOS devices. It also has a rechargeable battery that provides a back of up to 90 hours. This device is available at Rs 2,439 on Amazon.

Buy Now on Amazon

This is a stylish, colorful keyboard based on TKL layout. It comes with removable keycaps and switches so that you can comfortably clean your device for longer use. It also supports wireless multiple connectivity including, two hosts over Bluetooth and one host over 2.4G USB dongle (included in-box). It is available in both red and blue switches at a price of Rs 3,514 on Amazon.