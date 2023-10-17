Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Check top deals on instant cameras

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Amazon India is hosting the Great Indian Festival 2023 on its platform in India. During the course of this sale, the company is offering massive discounts on the purchase of various electronic devices. For instance, the company is offering up to 42 percent off on the purchase of gaming laptops and up to 51 percent off on the purchase of tablets. In addition to discounts on specific categories, the company is also offering an instant discount of 10 percent on the purchases made via SBI credit and debit cards. Additionally, it is offering five percent unlimited cashback on the purchases made using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards.

As far as category specific discounts are concerned, Amazon India is offering a discount of up to 38 percent on the purchase of instant cameras. So, if you are planning to buy an instant camera, here are the top deals for you:

This instant camera comes with auto-focus feature to deliver sharp and vivid color. It also lets users frame two moments in one with double exposure. They can also get themselves in the picture with self-timer feature. This instant camera is available in seven colour options and it costs Rs 23,418 on Amazon India.

This instant camera comes with a 20MP lens that lets users snap 3.5×4.25-inch images and print them on spot with the iconic Polaroid border. It sports a 3.97-inch touchscreen-display and it offers what the company calls pretty filters, fun borders, silly Stickers, emojis and captions among others. It costs Rs 8,612 on Amazon.

This instant camera comes in Yellow and Black colour variants in India. It comes with a built-in photo printer so that users can print their images. It is compatible with Apple iPhone, iPad and Android devices. It uses 4PASS technology, which the company says allows users to print photos in just a few seconds. The printed photos are laminated, which protects them against fingerprints and water. It costs Rs 10,399 on Amazon India.

This instant camera comes with a built-in photo printer and is compatible with Apple and Android devices. It laminates the photos at the time of printing which protects them against fingerprints and water. It costs Rs 12,299 on Amazon India.