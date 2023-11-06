Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Diwali is just a week away now. In the run up to the festival of lights, one of the many things in the to-do list of a lot of people across the country will be purchasing gifts for their near and dear ones. So, here we have curated a list of tech products that you can buy for your family and friends under Rs 1,000 on Amazon. It is worth noting that Amazon is hosting the last leg of its Great Indian Festival in India wherein it is offering up to 80 percent off on the purchase of various tech products. This sale will end on November 10, so if you are planning to go for gift hunting, we suggest that you do it now.

Here are our top recommendations for you:

These earbuds come with a dynamic 13mm audio driver. It has Bluetooth V5.1 for connectivity and it comes with a transparent case that has a 250mAh battery that offers a playback time of around 25 hours. It also features flat touch sensors for precise control over the device. This product is offered to you at Rs 599 on Amazon.

This smartwatch has a 1.85-inch HD display that offers 506 nits of peak brightness. Apart from more than 100 sports modes, it also features AI voice control access, health monitoring features including BP, oxygen rate and heart rate. It also comes with a IP68 water resistant protection and fast charging support. This product is available to you at Rs 899 on Amazon.

This power bank comes with 10,000mAh Li-polymer battery that supports quick charging output of 22.5W. It supports fast wired charging through USB (22.5W) and Type-C/PD ports (20W). This device is available to you at Rs 749 on Amazon.

This car charger has an FM radio transmitter and it works well be most Bluetooth-enabled devices including the ones by companies such as HTC, LG, Huawei. It has a build-in-microphone and it switches to hands-free mode Automatically from music playing status when receiving calls. It comes with an LCD screen that shows the current FM frequency. It is offered to you at Rs 839 on Amazon.

This product comes with a solid 10mm audio driver with latency as low as 65ms. With just 10 mins of initial charge, this neckband can offer you a playback up to 10 hours. It has Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity. It is secured with IPX5 water and sweat resistance. The device also features noise cancellation and is available to you at Rs 999 on Amazon.