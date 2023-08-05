Amazon India is hosting its Great Freedom Festival Sale from August 4 to August 8, 2023. The sale offers discounts and deals on various products across categories, including smartphones, laptops, TVs, appliances, and more.

One of the highlights of the sale is the attractive offers on home printers. If you are looking for a home printer, this is a great opportunity to grab one at a reduced price.

Here are some of the best deals on home printers during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023:

HP DeskJet 2331 All-in-One

This printer is a budget-friendly option that can print, scan, and copy documents and photos. It has a print speed of up to 7.5 ppm for black and 5.5 ppm for colour. It supports USB connectivity and works with Windows OS.

HP DeskJet 2331 All-in-One printer is available for Rs 3,697 at the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale.

Canon Pixma E4570 All in One

The Canon Pixma E4570 All in One is a wireless printer that can print, scan, copy, and fax documents and photos. It has a print speed of up to 8.8 ipm for black and 4.4 ipm for colour and a print resolution of up to 4800 x 1200 dpi. The printer supports borderless printing, auto duplex printing, and ADF (automatic document feeder) for up to 20 sheets. It has a 5.2 cm LCD that shows the printer’s status and settings. Canon Pixma E4570 supports various connectivity options, such as USB and Wi-Fi and works with Windows and Mac OS.

Canon Pixma E4570 All-in-One printer is available for Rs 7,999 at the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale.

HP Ink Advantage 2778

The HP Ink Advantage 2778 printer is a wireless printer that can print, scan, and copy documents and photos from a PC or mobile device. It has a dual-band WiFi connection that can self-reset and avoid connectivity issues. The printer has a high-speed printing performance of up to 20 ppm for black and 16 ppm for colour in draft mode, and up to 7.5 ppm for black and 5.5 ppm for colour in ISO mode. It has a flatbed scanner that can scan documents up to 216 x 297 mm in size.

HP Ink Advantage 2778 printer is available for Rs 5,997 at the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale.

HP Ink Advantage 4178 Printer

The HP Ink Advantage 4178 is a wireless printer that can print, scan, and copy documents. It has an Automatic Document Feeder, which can scan and copy up to 35 pages automatically. The printer supports dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. It can connect to your devices wirelessly using both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi bands, as well as Bluetooth. You can also use the USB port to connect to a PC or laptop.

The printer can print up to 20 ppm for black and 16 ppm for colour in draft mode, and up to 7.5 ppm for black and 5.5 ppm for colour in ISO mode with a resolution of up to 1200 x 1200 DPI.

HP Ink Advantage 4178 printer is available for Rs 6,997 at the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale.

Canon Pixma TS3370s All in One wireless

The Canon Pixma TS3370s All-in-One wireless printer is a multifunctional printer that can print, scan, and copy documents and photos wirelessly. It features a 3.8cm segment LCD that lets users easily set copy size and the number of copies. The printer comes with auto power on, which allows it to automatically turn on when it detects a print command and turn off after a set amount of time. The printer supports various wireless printing options such as WiFi, Wifi-Direct, USB, AirPrint, Windows 10 Mobile, Mopria, Google Cloud Print, Canon Print Service, PIXMA Cloud Link, and Canon Selphy. It has a Secure Print feature that allows users to print confidential documents securely. It prevents unauthorized access to sensitive information by requiring a password to release the printout.

Canon Pixma TS3370s All-in-One wireless printer is available for Rs 5,197 at the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale.