Amazon finds: Top wall lamps for your living room

Are you looking for a wall lamp for your living room? Amazon has a wide range of lamps available on the platform. Wall lamps on Amazon start from as low as Rs 300 and go beyond Rs 1,000, depending on the design and quality. Top wall lamps on the platform have over 50 percent off and have a rating of 4 stars and above.

Having said that, let’s take a look at the top wall lamp options available on Amazon.

READ MORE Amazon finds: Top GaN chargers for iPhones and Android phones

Mahganya’s designer wall lamp for the living room is priced at Rs 329, which is 67 percent off its listed price. The wall lamp is also an Amazon’s Choice product. It comes with a classy look for an indoor environment.

READ MORE Amazon finds: Top Christmas gifting ideas under Rs 5000

Buy Now

Twilight wall lamp is available at 75 percent off on Amazon. It is priced at Rs 499. It comes with a modern look having a circular globe-like design. Interestingly, this one has a wood-like design to enhance the living room’s look. It comes with an E27 holder and other installation hardware inside the box.

Buy Now

Homesake’s wall lamp is available at Rs 849 on Amazon. This particular wall lamp has an antique design. It has a lantern to which you can add your incandescent, flame, or LED bulb. It has an E27 holder and is suitable for the living room.

Buy Now

Craftter’s wall lamp is priced at Rs 999, which is 70 percent off its listed price. This lamp unit doesn’t have transparent glass, but instead features a round fabric offering soft light. It comes in different fabric colors for different light shades. It is again advertised for the living room.

Buy Now

The wall lamp by Desidiya is available at 40 percent off priced at Rs 1,191 on Amazon. It has two globe-like lamp units. This particular wall lamp will give a modern look to your living room. It runs on an electric cord similar to all other lamps on this list.

Buy Now

These are some of the top wall lamps for living rooms available on Amazon. Do note that the prices mentioned above may change depending on the time of purchase. That said, if you want to buy any of the options mentioned here, hurry up.