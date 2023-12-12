Amazon finds: Top vlogging camera under Rs 40,000

In the dynamic world of vlogging, choosing the right camera is paramount for capturing high-quality videos that engage and delight your audience. Whether you’re a seasoned vlogger or just embarking on your vlogging journey, the plethora of online options can be overwhelming. We’ve curated a list of top-notch vlogging cameras to help you make an informed decision and elevate your vlogs to the next level.

When it comes to vlogging, portability and ease of use are key considerations. Additionally, video resolution plays a crucial role. Modern viewers expect crisp images, so opt for cameras capable of recording at least Full HD (1080p) or even 4K resolution to make your vlogs truly stand out.

Versatility is another critical factor. Enhancements can significantly enhance your vlogging experience and empower you to create polished, professional content. In this article, we have curated best vlogging cameras available online. So read on to discover the perfect vlogging camera that aligns with your style and resonates with your audience.

GoPro HERO11

This camera has maximum video bit rate of 120Mbps, ISO range of video between 100 and 6400 and ISO range of photo from 100 and 3200. It has exposure control and operating temperature between -10ºc and 35ºc. It has HyperSmooth stabilization for 4:3 aspect ratio footage and AutoBoost for maximum stabilisation. It has photo resolution of 27MP and records 2.7K240 video that can be played back in 8x slo-mo.

GoPro HERO11 is currently available for Rs 37,990.

DJI Osmo Action 3

This camera comes with 4K clarity and a super-wide 155° FOV. It has 160-min max battery life, and even 150 minutes of continuous recording in temperatures as low as -20° C (-4° F). Action 3 is waterproof down to 16 meters without requiring any additional accessories.

DJI Osmo Action 3 is currently available for Rs 25,990.

Insta360 One X2

This camera shoots in every direction with super 5.7K 360 capture and allows users to choose their favourite angle later. It also captures ultra-stable wide angle footage and has horizon leveling algorithms to keep shots steady. Insta360 ONE X2 is waterproof to 10 meters (33ft). It has 4-mic 360 audio, time shift, voice control, optimal zoom and more.

Insta360 One X2 is currently available for Rs 34,490.

DJI Pocket 2 Creator Combo

This camera weighs only 116g and offers up to 140 minutes of battery life. It comes with /1.7-inch sensor that captures images with 64MP photos and 4K video and has a sweeping 20mm f/1.8 lens that provides a wide, vivid cinematic look. It consists of four microphones that offer sound recording in different directions, as well as Audio Zoom and SoundTrack. It has a 93° angle view.

DJI Pocket 2 Creator Combo is currently available for Rs 35,990.