Amazon finds: Top toasters under Rs 1,500

Looking for a toaster on a budget? You are at the right place. An electric toaster can make life easy as you don’t have to turn on the gas stove or induction to toast your bread on a pan. Amazon has a wide range of toasters available from across different brands like Bajaj, Pigeon, Morphy Richards, and others.

We have curated some of the top electric toaster deals under Rs 1,500 available on Amazon so that your purchase decision can be quicker and more informed. Let’s take a look at the top options.

Pigeon 2 Slice Auto Pop up toaster is up for sale at a 27 percent discount on Amazon. It is now priced at Rs 1,090, making it a value-for-money option. It is also an Amazon Choice product. The electric toaster has two extra-wide slots and seven heat settings. There’s also a cancel button and a removable crumb tray for easy cleaning.

Kent’s Crisp Pop Up toaster is now available at Rs 1,099 on Amazon, which is 56 percent off its listed price of Rs 2,500. The electric toaster has a 700W power output and comes with space for 2 bread slices. There are six different heating modes and a slide-out crumb tray. For added safety, there’s also an Auto Shut off button.

Bajaj ATX 4 2 Slice Pop up toaster is priced at Rs 1,449 on Amazon, which is way lower than its listed MRP of Rs 2,250. The electric toaster has two slots for bread and six-level browsing controls. There’s also a mid-cyle cancel feature. It also comes with a dust cover and slide-out crumb tray. The product has a 2-year manufacturing warranty.