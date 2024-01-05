comscore
English | हिंदी
05 Jan, 2024 | Friday

Follow Us on

Trending : LaptopsAppsAutomobileTop DealsOPPO India
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Amazon finds: Top toasters under Rs 1,500

Amazon finds: Top toasters under Rs 1,500

Amazon has a wide range of electric pop-up toasters available at discounts of over 50 percent.

Edited By: Pranav Sawant

Published: Jan 05, 2024, 12:04 PM IST

Electric Toaster
Electric Toaster

Story Highlights

  • Amazon has wide range of electric toasters on the platform.
  • Most options are available at a discounted price.
  • Electric toasters on Amazon are available from top brands like Bajaj, Morphy Richards, and others.

Looking for a toaster on a budget? You are at the right place. An electric toaster can make life easy as you don’t have to turn on the gas stove or induction to toast your bread on a pan. Amazon has a wide range of toasters available from across different brands like Bajaj, Pigeon, Morphy Richards, and others.

READ MORE
Amazon finds: Top GaN chargers for iPhones and Android phones

We have curated some of the top electric toaster deals under Rs 1,500 available on Amazon so that your purchase decision can be quicker and more informed. Let’s take a look at the top options.

READ MORE
Amazon finds: Top Christmas gifting ideas under Rs 5000

Pigeon 2 Slice Auto Pop up Toaster

Pigeon 2 Slice Auto Pop up toaster is up for sale at a 27 percent discount on Amazon. It is now priced at Rs 1,090, making it a value-for-money option. It is also an Amazon Choice product. The electric toaster has two extra-wide slots and seven heat settings. There’s also a cancel button and a removable crumb tray for easy cleaning.

READ MORE
Amazon Finds: Top UV lamps for nails

Kent Crisp Pop up Toaster

Kent’s Crisp Pop Up toaster is now available at Rs 1,099 on Amazon, which is 56 percent off its listed price of Rs 2,500. The electric toaster has a 700W power output and comes with space for 2 bread slices. There are six different heating modes and a slide-out crumb tray. For added safety, there’s also an Auto Shut off button.

Bajaj ATX 4 2 Slice Pop up Toaster

Bajaj ATX 4 2 Slice Pop up toaster is priced at Rs 1,449 on Amazon, which is way lower than its listed MRP of Rs 2,250. The electric toaster has two slots for bread and six-level browsing controls. There’s also a mid-cyle cancel feature. It also comes with a dust cover and slide-out crumb tray. The product has a 2-year manufacturing warranty.

Get latest Tech and Auto news from Techlusive on our WhatsApp Channel, Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram and YouTube.

Author Name | Pranav Sawant

Tags

Amazon findsToasterToasters

STAY UPDATED WITH OUR NEWSLETTER

Select Language