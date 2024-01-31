Looking for a security camera for your home? Amazon certainly has a wide range of options from top brands. Some of them are available at a discounted price. Top options come with features like Wi-Fi, smart voice assistant support, up to 2K resolution, and others. Brands like Xiaomi, TP-Link, and Philips have different home security cameras up for sale on Amazon. We have curated some of the popular ones, depending on their features.

Godrej Security Solutions’ EVE Pro home security camera is available for a 43 percent discount. It is now priced at Rs 2,399 as opposed to its listed price of Rs 4,199. The security camera has a 3MP camera with HD resolution support. It has features like night vision, smart motion tracking, human detection, and more. It also supports 2-way calling.

Qubo Smart 360 Ultra Wi-Fi CCTV home security camera for indoors is priced at Rs 3,290 on Amazon. The security camera comes with a 4MP camera that is capable of shooting 2K videos. It comes with features like two-way talk, night vision, cloud support, and SD for additional storage. It supports Amazon Alexa and Google voice assitant.

Philips 3MP Wi-Fi CCTV indoor home security camera is available at a 32 percent discount. It can be grabbed at Rs 3,599. Additionally, there’s a Rs 300 coupon discount. This home security camera has a 3MP sensor that can shoot 2K resolution videos. It has pan, tilt, and zoom motions. The camera can be controlled with the Philips proprietary app.

Xiaomi’s Mi 360 home security camera is now available for Rs 4,499 on Amazon. It is one of the best wireless security cameras for home. It supports 360-degree viewing and has a 2K resolution. The attached camera is a 3MP unit that has an AI human detection feature. It also supports low-light shooting and has connectivity features like Bluetooth 4.2 and dual-band Wi-Fi.

These are some of the top security cameras for home available under Rs 5,000 on Amazon. Most of the options above are feature-rich and come with high-resolution video recording support.

