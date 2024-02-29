comscore
English | हिंदी
29 Feb, 2024 | Thursday

Follow Us on

Trending : LaptopsAppsAutomobileHow ToOPPO India
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Amazon finds: Top gaming phones under Rs 30,000

Amazon finds: Top gaming phones under Rs 30,000

Looking for a gaming phone on budget? Amazon has a range of smartphones that can let you play high-end games like Call of Duty Mobile, Genshin Impact, and others.

Edited By: Pranav Sawant

Published: Feb 29, 2024, 12:00 PM IST

Gaming phone
Gaming phone

Story Highlights

  • Amazon has a range of gaming phones available at a discounted price.
  • There are several phones with powerful chips that can let you play high-end games like Genshin Impact.
  • OnePlus and iQOO offer budget-friendly game phones.

Amazon finds: If you are looking for a gaming smartphone and your budget is around Rs 30,000, Amazon has several devices that can let you game. While there are no dedicated smartphones for gaming in the said range, there are smartphones powerful enough to run high-end games like Call of Duty: Mobile, Genshin Impact, PUBG, and others.

READ MORE
Amazon finds: Top camera phones under Rs 30,000

To help make your purchase more informed and convenient, we have curated some of the top gaming smartphones you can buy under the Rs 30,000 price range. Let’s take a look at the top options.

READ MORE
Amazon finds: Top budget tablets to buy under Rs 10,000

iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G

iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G is a gaming-centric smartphone priced at Rs 30,999. With Rs 1,000 bank offer, it can be purchased for Rs 29,999. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with 8GB of base RAM and 128GB of storage. It features a 6.78-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen with an FHD+ resolution. It has a triple-rear camera system with a 50MP main lens, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 2MP macro unit. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

READ MORE
Amazon finds: Top 5 TWS earbuds under Rs 5,000

OnePlus Nord 3 5G

OnePlus’ Nord 3 5G is priced at Rs 28,999 on Amazon, which is 15 percent off its listed price of Rs 33,999. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset which is a 4nm SoC that is powerful enough for gaming. It has a 6.74-inch gaming-ready screen, thanks to the 120Hz refresh rate support. It features a triple-rear camera system with a 50MP main lens, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. Upfront, it has a 16MP snapper for selfies. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G

Realme Narzo 60 Pro is available at Rs 23,999 on Amazon. There’s a Rs 2,000 bank offer on the phone for those with select bank credit cards. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, which can let you play games like Asphalt 9 and PUBG. The device has a base of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It has a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth gaming. It boasts a 100MP dual-rear camera system and a 16MP selfie snapper. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

These are some of the top gaming smartphones that you can buy under the Rs 30,000 price segment.

Get latest Tech and Auto news from Techlusive on our WhatsApp Channel, Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram and YouTube.

Author Name | Pranav Sawant

Tags

Amazon findsbest gaming phoneGaming PhoneGaming phones under 30000

STAY UPDATED WITH OUR NEWSLETTER

Select Language