Amazon finds: If you are looking for a gaming smartphone and your budget is around Rs 30,000, Amazon has several devices that can let you game. While there are no dedicated smartphones for gaming in the said range, there are smartphones powerful enough to run high-end games like Call of Duty: Mobile, Genshin Impact, PUBG, and others.

To help make your purchase more informed and convenient, we have curated some of the top gaming smartphones you can buy under the Rs 30,000 price range. Let’s take a look at the top options.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G is a gaming-centric smartphone priced at Rs 30,999. With Rs 1,000 bank offer, it can be purchased for Rs 29,999. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with 8GB of base RAM and 128GB of storage. It features a 6.78-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen with an FHD+ resolution. It has a triple-rear camera system with a 50MP main lens, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 2MP macro unit. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

OnePlus’ Nord 3 5G is priced at Rs 28,999 on Amazon, which is 15 percent off its listed price of Rs 33,999. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset which is a 4nm SoC that is powerful enough for gaming. It has a 6.74-inch gaming-ready screen, thanks to the 120Hz refresh rate support. It features a triple-rear camera system with a 50MP main lens, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. Upfront, it has a 16MP snapper for selfies. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

Realme Narzo 60 Pro is available at Rs 23,999 on Amazon. There’s a Rs 2,000 bank offer on the phone for those with select bank credit cards. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, which can let you play games like Asphalt 9 and PUBG. The device has a base of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It has a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth gaming. It boasts a 100MP dual-rear camera system and a 16MP selfie snapper. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

These are some of the top gaming smartphones that you can buy under the Rs 30,000 price segment.