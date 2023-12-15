Amazon Finds: Top electric face masks for light therapy

Since everything around is getting electric and people are slowly adopting the tech lifestyle, it’s time to upgrade your daily essentials to electric ones. Previously, we revealed how you can replace your regular toothbrush with electric ones, now we are listing another product that can help you adapt to the tech lifestyle. Men and Ladies, you can try out electric face masks. Electric face masks are used for light therapy on the skin, which is said to make the skin brighter and radiant.

READ MORE Amazon Finds: Top UV lamps for nails

We have curated some of the top electric face masks for light therapy in this article.

READ MORE Amazon finds: Best deals on travel iron

ENLIWISH LED Face Mask is available for Rs 2,049, which is 57 percent off its MRP. Additionally, there’s a coupon offer. It comes with 7 color LED lights for therapy. It is lightweight, which means you can carry it with you anywhere. The electric mask is made up of ABS plastic and has LEDs on it.

READ MORE Amazon Deals: Top Karaoke Mics for party

Buy Now

PROTOUCH 3 in 1 LED face mask is available at a discounted price on Amazon. It is priced at Rs 2,222. The electric LED face mask is advertised to offer 3 in 1 benefits. It has three LED light therapies – Red Light to reduce wrinkles, Blue Light to treat acne, and Orange Light to even skin tone. The face mask is BIS and EMC/CE certified.

Buy Now

WELOCITY’s professional LED Face Mask for light skin therapy is priced at Rs 2,199 on Amazon. It comes with a face mask as well as a power switch to adjust the time, mode, color, and intensity. It has 7 LED lights for illuminating the skin. The mask itself comes with eye protection and has high-quality LED units. The company claims that it has Korean PDT technology for acne reduction.

Buy Now

WINSTON’s 3 in 1 LED Face mask is a popular choice on Amazon. It is currently available at 30 percent off MRP, priced at Rs 2,443. There’s an additional coupon discount of Rs 50. The electric face mask has three LED light therapies for repairing, reviving, and revitalizing the face skin. WINSTON offers 1 year of warranty on the product for any manufacturing defects.

Buy Now

These were some of the top electric masks for light skin therapy on Amazon. It is to be noted that the prices mentioned in the article are subject to change depending on when you plan to purchase.