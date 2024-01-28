Amazon finds: Top deals on smart ceiling fans

I recently installed a couple of smart ceiling fans in my home, and I must say, they are a game changer! These fans are not only energy efficient but also incredibly convenient to control. I can easily adjust their speeds, turn them on or off, and even change the direction of their rotation using my smartphone or voice commands through Alexa or Google Assistant. Some models also come with additional features like built-in LED lights that can be dimmed or changed to different colours. And the best part? I can schedule the fans to turn on or off at specific times or set them to adjust automatically based on the temperature or humidity levels in my home. Overall, smart ceiling fans are an excellent investment for anyone looking to upgrade their home’s comfort and convenience while saving on energy costs. If you are looking to upgrade your home with smart ceiling fans before the summers arrive, here are a few options that you can consider. These options are also good because Amazon is currently offering discounts on them.

Best Amazon deals on smart ceiling fans

Crompton Silent Pro Blossom

One of the most stylish and compact fans, the Crompton Silent Pro Blossom comes with the company’s 2X Silent IoT-enabled 5 Star BLDC technology. You can control the fan and its settings using a voice assistant, such as Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. You can also use the mobile app to make adjustments and set timers. The fan comes with built-in breeze mode and sleep mode, along with personalisation options and mood lights, such as warm, natural, and cool. It has a sweep size of 1200mm and air delivery of 220 cubic mm. A 12W LED light is attached to the centre of the bottom of the fan. This fan is currently available on Amazon for Rs 12,135, instead of the listed price of Rs 16,999.

Luminous Signature Audie

If you are looking for an economical option, the Luminous Signature Audie can be a good choice. It has a blade size of 1200mm and a fan speed of 380 RPM, while the air delivery is 230 cubic mm. The fan uses a high-speed motor to produce high speed of rotation and ensures better heat dissipation. This fan works with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant to let you control speed, functions, and modes. You can also set timers using the voice assistant or the remote control, which comes bundled with the fan. The Luminous Signature Audie fan is currently available on Amazon for Rs 3,499, instead of the listed price of Rs 5,299.

Atomberg Studio Smart+

One of the best brands in the smart fan business is Atomberg and this model is one of the most affordable ones. The Studio Smart+ comes with an energy-efficient BLDC motor, which has an air delivery of 224 cubic mm with a rotation speed of 360 RPM. It is an IoT-enabled smart fan, which lets you control its functions using a voice assistant such as Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. There is also a remote control provided with the fan, which you can use to control the fan. You can connect the fan with your device either over a Bluetooth connection or a Wi-Fi one. The Atomberg Studio Smart+ is currently available for Rs 5,790, contrary to the listed price of Rs 8,490.