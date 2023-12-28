Amazon finds: Top deals on motion sensing lights

A motion sensor light is a smart and energy-efficient choice for your home. You can find many motion sensor LED lights in the market, but it is not easy to pick the best one. These lights are suitable for any place in your home, but they are especially useful for your bathroom. This is because people often leave the lights on after using the bathroom. With a motion sensor light in your bathroom, you can save a lot of money on your electricity bill. Also, when it is dark, you don’t have to look for the light switch, as the motion sensor light will turn on automatically. These lights are easy to install and use very little energy. Here is a list of some motion-sensing lights available at discounts on Amazon.

READ MORE Amazon finds: Best deals on Bluetooth calling smartwatches

Halonix B22D LED Bulb

READ MORE Amazon Prime Video will now show you ads unless you pay more

This blub comes with an inbuilt Day/Night sensor, which smartly works with motion. It has 60 Second in-built timer and has 360-degree motion detection up to 15 feet range.

READ MORE Amazon finds: Top deals on dashcams for your car

Halonix B22D LED Bulb is currently available for Rs 308.

Buy Now on Amazon

Philips Full Glow

This downlighter offers 100 lumens per watt with a 4.5-meter radius. It automatically detects movement within its range and activates the light when needed. This downlighter intelligently switches off after 1 minute of no detected movement.

Philips Full Glow is currently available for Rs 1,110.

Buy Now on Amazon

Panasonic 9W Motion Sensor Bulb

This blub has an IP rating of IP20 and is protected against solid objects larger than 12.5 mm (e.g., fingers or larger tools). IP20 is suitable for indoor applications where there is no risk of water exposure. Panasonic radar LED bulb is equipped with a motion sensor that can detect movement within a 3-meter radius around the bulb. This means it can sense motion within a circular area with a diameter of 6 meters. It has a wide beam angle of 240 degrees.

Panasonic 9W Motion Sensor Bulb is currently available for Rs 199.