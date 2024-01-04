A reliable instant water heater is essential for getting hot water instantly in the cold winters. This article will help you find the best instant water heaters in India for your home. We have carefully selected some of the best instant water heaters on Amazon and provided detailed information about them. Read on to find out which instant water heater suits your needs best.

Crompton InstaBliss

This instant geyser has a power consumption of 3000W, a capacity of 3L and a pressure support of up to 6.5 bar. It features four safety mechanisms such as steam thermostat, automatic thermal cut-out, pressure release valve and a fusible plug. It also has a PP body that is resistant to rust and a tank design that is free of welds.

Crompton InstaBliss is currently available for Rs 2,598.

Havells Instanio

With a power consumption of 3000W, a capacity of 1L, and a pressure support of up to 6.5 bar, this instant geyser is a reliable and efficient appliance. It features four safety mechanisms: a thermostat, an automatic thermal cut-out, a pressure release valve, and a heating indicator. It also has a durable and safe design with a Plastic outer body that is rust and shock-proof, a Copper heating element, and a stainless steel inner tank of high-quality 304 Level grade.

Havells Instanio is currently available for Rs 3,598.

Bajaj Splendora

With a power consumption of 3000W, a capacity of 3L, and a pressure support of up to 6 bar, this instant geyser is a reliable appliance. It features a Weldfree joint in the metal outer body, a fire retardant cable, and a neon indicator for heating. It also has a durable SS tank and an ABS outer body.

Bajaj Splendora is currently available for Rs 2,699.

V-Guard Zio

This geyser is an instant water heater that uses 3000W of power and has a capacity of 3L. It can handle up to 6.5 bar of pressure and has four safety features. These are a pressure release valve, a thermostat that is ISI certified and stops the power when the water goes above 55°c, a disc-type safety device that protects from overheating at 90°c, and an anti-siphon protection that stops the water from flowing back. The inner tank is strong and made of 304 Stainless Steel, while the outer body is made of durable engineering polymer.

V-Guard Zio is currently available for Rs 3,590.

Orient Aura Rapid Pro

This geyser has 5.9L of capacity and the tank is made with high-grade stainless steel. The Instant water heater comes with a heavy Copper heating element and a high-strength Polymer body. It can support pressure up to 6.5 bars. The Instant water heater comes with a Pressure Release Valve and Anti-siphon hole with high-quality Glass Wool Insulation to retain heat longer. The water heater is equipped with Neon indicators for power and heating status indications and a Moulded 3-pin plug for better load efficiency.

Orient Aura Rapid Pro is currently available for Rs 3,590.