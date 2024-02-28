Amazon finds: If you are a shutterbug and are looking for a new camera smartphone for yourself, there are several options available online. However, there are limited options in the budget range. Still, if you have a budget of around Rs 30,000, you have some great devices on Amazon that shoot good pictures and take decent videos. These phones have discounts of over 30 percent discount and additional bank offers.

We have curated some of the top camera phones that you can buy under Rs 30,000 on Amazon. Let’s take a look a the top options.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is priced at Rs 26,499 on Amazon. There’s a Rs 1,000 bank discount on select bank cards. The smartphone features the standard Samsung design with a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display and triple-rear cameras. This one has a 48MP main camera with OIS support. It is assisted by an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 5MP auxiliary sensor. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging. It runs on Android 13 OS with One UI on top.

Buy Now on Amazon

The Nord CE 3 5G is available at a coupon discount of Rs 2,000. With the coupon offer, the final starting price of the phone goes down to Rs 22,999. The smartphone features a 6.7-inch narrow-bezel screen with an FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It flaunts a triple-rear camera system with a 50MP main lens, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. The rear camera is capable of shooting 4K at 30fps. There’s a 16MP snapper on the front. It is powered by a Snapdragon 782G SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging. It boots on Android 13 OS with OxygenOS on top.

Buy Now on Amazon

iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 30,999 on Amazon, but it has a bank offer of Rs 1,000 taking the final price down to Rs 29,999. Additionally, there’s an exchange offer of up to Rs 24,450. The Neo 7 Pro 5G is not only a decent camera phone but also a good overall device. It has a 6.78-inch display with an FHD+ resolution. It boasts a 50MP triple camera system having an ultrawide and macro lens. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging.