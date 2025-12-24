Realme 16 Pro+ 5G Box Leak Reveals Expected Price Ahead Of Launch On Jan 6

With just days to go before the official launch, the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G has once again found itself at the centre of leaks. This time, it’s the phone’s India pricing, revealed through images of its retail box that have surfaced online. The launch is scheduled for January 6, and if the leak is accurate, Realme is positioning the Pro+ firmly in the upper mid-range segment. Also Read: Realme 16 Pro Series Camera Details Revealed Ahead Of Launch: ALL Details Here

The leaked retail box images were shared by tipster Paras Guglani, giving us an early look at not just the price, but also some physical details of the phone. Also Read: Realme 16 Pro Series Launch In India Set For January 6, 2026: What Is Coming?

Realme 16 Pro+ 5G Leaked price

According to the retail box image, the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G is listed with a price of ₹43,999 in India. However, it’s worth keeping in mind that box prices are usually higher than the actual selling price. Realme is also expected to announce launch-day bank offers, which could bring the effective price down further. Also Read: Realme 16 Pro+ 5G Key Specs Leak Ahead Of India Launch: Here’s What We Know

Earlier leaks had suggested a Rs 35,000-Rs 40,000 range for the Pro+ model, so the Rs 43,999 figure may simply be the MRP rather than the final street price.

Realme 16 Pro+ 5G Design and dimensions details

The leaked box also confirms some physical specifications. The Realme 16 Pro+ 5G is said to measure 162.5 x 76.3 x 8.5mm and weigh around 203 grams. It will feature a 6.8-inch display (listed as 17.27cm on the box), placing it among the larger smartphones in its segment.

Realme has already confirmed that the phone will follow its new ‘Urban Wild’ design language, created in collaboration with Japanese industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa. The focus this time is on softer curves and materials that feel more natural in hand.

One of the biggest highlights of the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G is its 200MP primary camera, powered by the company’s new LumaColor Image system. Realme says this setup is designed to deliver more natural-looking portraits, moving away from overly aggressive image processing.

On the performance front, the phone will be powered by a Snapdragon chipset that Realme claims is more capable than the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4. The exact chip name is still under wraps.

Trending Now

Realme 16 Pro+ 5G Launch date and availability

The Realme 16 Pro+ 5G will launch in India on January 6 at 12 PM. It will be available via Flipkart and Realme’s official online store. Colour options include Master Gold and Master Grey, along with India-exclusive Camellia Pink and Orchid Purple variants.