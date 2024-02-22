Amazon finds: If you are looking for a digital camera and your budget is around Rs 50,000, Amazon has a wide range of digital cameras that you can buy. Some are DSRL cameras, while others are mirrorless cameras. They all come with much-need features and have connectivity options like Wi-Fi for quick sharing of photos. In this article, we are focusing more on DSLRs. That said, we have curated some of the top digital cameras that you can buy on Amazon for under Rs 50,000. Let’s take a look at the options.

Canon’s EOS 3000D is an entry-level camera priced at Rs 33,995. Those interested in EMI options can opt for No Cost EMI while purchasing the camera. It is an 18MP camera with a CMOS sensor and a Digital 4+ image processor. It has 9 autofocus points with a centre cross-type AF point. It has an ISO range between 100-6400. This DSRL is limited to 1080p video recording. It comes with an 18-55mm kit lens.

Canon EOS 1500D is priced at Rs 39,949 on Amazon. Buyers can get Rs 2,000 discount with bank cards. It can also be bought on a No-Cost EMI option. The camera can shoot 20.1MP images and has 9 autofocus modes. The camera has a digit 4+ processor and an ISO of up to 6400. It can shoot at up to 3fps speed. It has an LCD screen and comes with Wi-Fi, NFC, and Bluetooth. It ships with an 18-55mm kit lens.

Canon’s EOS 200D is the popular DSRL enthusiast in the budget range. It is currently priced at Rs 55,990, but offers can be bought at around Rs 50,000. Buyers can also get it on No-cost EMI options. It is a 24.1MP camera that comes with an 18-55mm STM lens. Some of the highlighting features of the camera include 9 autofocus points, eye detection, and a digital lens optimizer. It can shoot 4K videos and comes with Wi-Fi connectivity.

These are some of the top DSRL cameras you can buy at around Rs 50,000. Do note that the prices mentioned above are subject to change depending on the time of purchase. So hurry up and buy the choice of your DSLR before the prices change.