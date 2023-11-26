If you host parties often or want to get guests in on the coming weekend for a chill time, then you might want to consider some gadgets that will enhance your partying experience. These gadgets include a karaoke setup, a projector for movies, a mini chiller for drinks, and more. Amazon has some cool gadgets on the platform that you can use for partying or while hosting people at your home.

READ MORE Amazon finds: Top 5 gadgets you must have if you love hosting people at home

Interestingly, these gadgets have discounts of more than 50 percent. Here are some of the top gadgets that you can consider.

READ MORE Amazon finds: Top gadgets that all coffee lovers must have

Portronics Dash 2 wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Mic/Speaker is a portable karaoke option priced at Rs 3,599 on Amazon. A compact Karaoke unit like this can come in handy if you have a lot of guests coming in. It also has LED lighting and comes with a mic as well as a 10W speaker.

READ MORE Amazon finds: Top 5 gadgets for your workstation at home

Buy Now

pTron Fusion Maxx V2 karaoke system is available at 62 percent off. It costs Rs 1,499. The system comes with a microphone and a 20W wireless party speaker. The total playtime of the speaker is up to 20 hours.

Buy Now

A compact-sized projector can come in handy for watching movies or shows together with guests or friends. WZACTO’s portable LED project is priced at Rs 6,490 on Amazon, which is 35 percent off its MRP. The projector supports Full-HD resolution and can offer a 176-inch large screen, depending on how much area you allot to it. It is compatible with TV sticks, PC, and PS4.

Buy Now

If you have multiple guests coming into your house, an electric aroma diffuser can help with setting up the mood. Pure Source’s electric aroma diffuser is available at Rs 799 on Amazon. The electric diffuser has a big footprint of 8 inches. The unit comes with an electric burner and a bulb.

Buy Now

You may want to have a mini chiller or refrigerator in your living room to keep drinks cold. Hisense’s Direct Cool Single Mini Refrigerator is now available at Rs 8,990 on the platform, which is 18 percent off. As the name suggests. It’s a small refrigerator with a capacity of 45 litres. Some of the features of the refrigerator include a reversible door, a separate chiller, and a 4-star rating for power consumption.

Buy Now

These are some of the gadgets you must have if you host a lot of parties or often invite guests to your home. Do note that the prices mentioned in this list may change, depending on when you purchase the product.