Amazon finds: Amazon India is the hub of everything. From garden supplies to large electronic devices and from office devices to gizmos to maintain personal hygiene, the e-retail platform offers a host of options across price points to the interested buyers to pick from. So, if you are looking to add new gizmos to your routine, here are top five electric toothbrushes you can buy in India:

This electric toothbrush costs Rs 399 and it comes in Blue and Pink colour variants. It comes with two brush heads and three cleaning modes. It comes with a rechargeable battery that provides a battery life of up to 30 days on three hours charge.