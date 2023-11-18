Amazon finds: Check out deals on college must-haves

Have you recently enrolled yourself or someone you know in college? If yes, then you must ensure that the first day of the college goes smoothly. For that to happen, you will need some essentials that will make the day fun and productive. Things like a fast-performing laptop, a stand to keep your laptop on, a smartwatch to help you with your day, a backpack to keep all your things in one place, stationery, and maybe a desk lamp. If you are starting out with your collegiate life, Amazon has some deals on the college must-haves that you should check out.

READ MORE Here are Amazon Dhanteras Sale deals on smart fans

Best Amazon deals on college must-haves

READ MORE Amazon GIF sale: Top deals on smart door locks

The Chromebook x360 is one of the most affordable laptops you can get. Contrary to conventional platforms such as Windows and macOS, the HP Chromebook x360 runs ChromeOS. It comes with a 14-inch screen that folds 360 degrees, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal memory, and support for external memory via eMMC. The HP Chromebook x360 is currently available for Rs 23,367, instead of the listed price of Rs 35,078.

READ MORE Amazon GIF sale: Top deals on hand blenders

Buy Now on Amazon

The Philips Orbit LED table lamp is a rechargeable light that comes with a flexible and foldable neck to adjust height and direction. It has a colour-changing light with a brightness of 400 lumens and three lighting modes, warm white, natural white, and cool daylight. The light has an 1800mAh battery, which takes up to three hours to completely charge. The Philips Orbit LED table lamp is presently available for Rs 1,399, instead of the listed price of Rs 1,900.

Buy Now on Amazon

The Fire-Boltt Phoenix smartwatch comes with a colour touchscreen display with a peak brightness of 320 nits. It comes with a Bluetooth calling feature that allows you to make calls using both microphone and speaker. Its battery takes between 30-40 minutes for a 20 percent charge. The watch uses a stainless steel luxury strap. The Fire-Boltt Phoenix smartwatch is currently available for Rs 1,999, instead of the listed price of Rs 12,499.