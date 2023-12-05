Amazon finds: 5 Gadgets you need if you are travelling this New Year

Amazon finds: New Year celebrations are right around the corner. While some prefer to stay indoors and enjoy a quiet evening at home, others love to party all night. Then there are others, who love to travel and explore new destinations to mark the occasion. If you are one of those who plan to travel this New Year, we have a list of five gadgets that you need to have for a comfortable journey:

This power bank costs Rs 2,149 and it comes with a 20,000mAh battery for charging devices. It has Type-C port for charging the device and three output ports for charging other devices. It offers 18W fast charge support.

This device costs Rs 587 and it comes in Black, White, Pink, Red and Blue colour variants. It can be used to plug in devices in any country across the globe including the US, European Union, the UK and Australia. It is compatible with most Android phones and iPhones and it has two additional USB ports for charging multiple devices simultaneously.