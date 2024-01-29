Looking for a Chromebook? Amazon has a wide range of options available for you. There are Chromebooks available in different sizes having varied features. If your budget is limited to Rs 30,000, then there are options from brands like Lenovo, HP, and Asus. Some of the Chromebooks in this range have a convertible design, while others feature a compact form factor.

We have curated some of the top options in this article to help you make a more informed buying decision. Let’s take a look at the top Chromebooks under Rs 30,000.

Lenovo’s IdeaPad 3 11 is one of the most popular Chromebooks available on Amazon in the budget range. It is priced at just Rs 18,990, which is 24 percent off its listed MRP of Rs 24,990. The laptop features an 11.6-inch HD display and is powered by Intel Celeron N4020 chipset. It has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It has Intel UHD graphics 600 and runs on Chrome OS.

HP Chromebook X360 is now available at 17 percent off on Amazon. It is priced at Rs 27,990 as opposed to its listed price of Rs 33,578. As the name suggests, this one can swivel around. It has a 14-inch micro-edge touchscreen display. HP advertises it as a 2-in-1 machine. The laptop is powered by an Intel Celeron N4120 processor and is paired with Intl UHD graphics. It has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It boots on ChromeOS and weighs just 1.49 kg.

Asus Chromebook CM14 is priced at Rs 28,206 on Amazon. It is a new Chromebook laptop with a 14-inch display. The panel has Full HD resolution. It is powered by a MediaTek Kompanio 520 chipset and has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC internal storage. It boots on a Chromebook and has 1.45 kg of weight.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook is a popular choice on Amazon. It is now available at Rs 29,999. It features a 10.1-inch compact touch display and comes with a detachable keyboard. It is advertised to be used in two ways: tablet and laptop. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It packs a 7,000mAh battery that is claimed to offer up to 10 hours of battery life.

These are some of the top Chromebooks you can purchase under Rs 30,000 on Amazon.