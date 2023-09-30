Amazon deals: Top car accessories that you can buy

Car accessories are essential items that enhance the performance, comfort, and appearance of your vehicle. Whether you want to upgrade your car’s audio system, install a GPS tracker, or a wireless charger, there are plenty of deals on car accessories that you can find online. In this article, we will show you some of the best car accessories deals that are available right now. You can save money and time by shopping online for these products. Here are our top picks for you.

Sevenaire CH07 Wireless Car Charger

It is a 15W Wireless fast charger with a copper coil and comes with infrared sensors that automatically open the holder when you point your phone towards it. It fits all phones up to 6.5 inches.

Sevenaire CH07 Wireless Car Charger is currently available for Rs 3,199.

Buy Now on Amazon

Qubo Smart Tyre Inflator

This tyre inflator can fully inflate two car tires on a full charge. It has digitally controlled air-pressure sensors that improve inflation accuracy to ±1 psi*. The inflator comes with inbuilt 2000mAH Lithium battery support and a Type-C port. The Qubo Smart Tyre Inflator automatically stops inflating your tires when your desired pre-set pressure is reached. It has an in-built LED light for night-time use and an SOS flashing feature for emergencies. It comes with 3 extra nozzles making it easy for you to inflate car, bike, motorcycle, RV, SUV and ATV tires sports equipment and other inflatables.

Qubo Smart Tyre Inflator is currently available for Rs 2,789.

Buy Now on Amazon

Qubo Wired Hidden GPS Tracker

It comes with an in-built SIM card and AI Alerts on the Qubo Go app and has Live GPS Tracking with Ride History along with motion tracking even when the Engine is turned OFF. It gives an alert on your phone to prevent vehicle theft. (If the ignition is turned on or vehicle is towed, pushed or the device wire is removed). You can also create geofences around frequently visited locations and receive instant alerts whenever the car enters/exits them. Qubo GPS tracker initiates a call to 3 emergency No’s when the car meets with an accident and there is an instant alert, which goes out when a crash is detected. It also has customised alerts and remotely monitors vehicle safety with features like sharp turns, overspeeding, harsh acceleration, harsh braking, crashes, and more.

Qubo Wired Hidden GPS Tracker is currently available for Rs 3,499.

Buy Now on Amazon

Eureka Forbes car vacuum cleaner

It has 100 watts of powerful motor with powerful suction and an in-built LED torch. It comes with a range of accessories for different cleaning needs and fits universally.

Eureka Forbes car vacuum cleaner is priced at Rs 2,096.

Buy Now on Amazon

Duracell 65W Fast Car Charger Adapter

This fast charger has a PD and QC 3.0 port and can charge two devices simultaneously. It has up to 12V/1.67A output and compatible devices include smartphones tablets, smart watches and a power bank. It has a smart IC that auto-detects connected devices and charges as needed.

Duracell 65W Fast Car Charger Adapter is currently available for Rs 1,449.