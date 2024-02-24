Amazon deals: While the foldable phone market is yet to be the norm, there are quite a few options available for those interested. However, foldable phones are expensive, especially, bookstyle foldable phones. But now, Amazon has a new deal that offers a book-style foldable phone for under Rs 60,000. We are talking about the Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G.

The Phantom V Fold 5G was launched last year for Rs 88,888, but now is available at a massive discount. Let’s take a look at the deal.

Tecno’s Phantom V Fold 5G is now priced at Rs 69,999 on Amazon, down from its Rs 88,888 launch price. Additionally, buyers get a Rs 10,000 coupon discount. On top of this, there’s up to Rs 1,500 bank discount on select bank cards. All of these offers take the final price of the phone from Rs 88,888 to Rs 58,499.

Now, that’s a fantastic deal for a book-style foldable as no other foldable option is available in the price range. In fact, book-style foldables begin above Rs 1 lakh so this is the deal to consider if you have the cash and a desire to get a foldable on a budget.