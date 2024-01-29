Amazon deals: iQoo 12 5G available under Rs 50,000

The iQOO 12 5G, which launched in India last December, is the first smartphone in the country to feature the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. It also runs on Android 14 out of the box, making it the first non-Pixel phone to do so in India. The iQOO 12 5G boasts of impressive hardware specifications, such as a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display, a 64MP triple-camera setup, a 5,000mAh battery, and 120W fast charging. Despite being a major upgrade over its predecessor, the iQOO 11, the iQOO 12 5G has a lower starting price of Rs 52,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant.

However, buyers can now get an even better deal on the iQOO 12 5G, as Amazon is offering a flat Rs 3,000 discount on the purchase of the phone using selected bank cards, such as HDFC and ICICI Bank. This brings down the effective price of the phone to Rs 49,999, making it one of the most affordable flagship phones in the market.

iQoo 12 5G specifications

iQoo 12 boasts a sleek glass and metal design and is available in two distinct finishes: a glossy white, reminiscent of BMW Motorsport, and a matte black.

It features a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 1.5K (2800x1260p) resolution and a refresh rate of 144Hz. The panel can reach peak brightness levels of 1400nits in sunny outdoor conditions and up to 3000nits when playing HDR content, supporting up to HDR10+. Its screen is equipped with wet touch technology, similar to that used by OnePlus in its own devices.

The iQOO 12 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS4.0 storage. The device runs on Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14. iQOO has committed to providing three years of major OS updates and four years of security updates.

The iQOO 12 is equipped with a trio of cameras: two 50-megapixel sensors and a 64-megapixel sensor. These are positioned behind a 23mm wide lens with optical image stabilisation, a 150-degree ultrawide lens, and a 70mm periscope-style telephoto lens capable of 3x optical and up to 100x digital zoom. A 16-megapixel selfie camera is also included on the front of the device.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery, supported by 120W fast wired charging.