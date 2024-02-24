Amazon deals: If you were planning to buy the latest iPhone but could not due to its price, now is the time. The Apple iPhone 15 is now available at a discount of Rs 9,000. Additionally, it has carrier and bank card offers. Let’s take a look at the deal.

Apple’s latest iPhone 15 is now available for purchase at a discounted price on Amazon. The smartphone was released at a price tag of Rs 79,900. However, now, it is listed for Rs 70,999, which is 11 percent off its MRP. Additionally, those who can switch to Airtel Postpaid from their existing SIM company can avail additional Rs 7,000 off.

Those with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank card can get 5 percent cashback on their Amazon Pay account. The iPhone 15 can be bought in four colour options – Black, Blue, Green, Pink, and Yellow. The device has three variants – 128GB, 256GB (Rs 80,990), and 512GB (Rs 1,01,900).

Apple iPhone 15 specifications and features

Apple’s latest iPhone 15 has the same design footprint as the iPhone 14 and iPhone 13. However, the 15 gets a matte glass finish. It sports a 6.1-inch display with Dynamic Island. The Super Retina XDR OLED panel has HDR10 and Dolby Vision support. The screen has 200 nits of peak brightness, 1179 x 2556 pixels, and Ceramic Shied glass for protection.

It is powered by Apple’s A16 Bionic SoC which is a 4nm chip. The chip has a 5-core GPU. The smartphone has 6GB of RAM and up to 512GB of NVMe internal storage. It packs a 3,349mAh Lithium-ion non-removable battery with wired and wireless fast charging support. The device now also has reverse wireless charging, thanks to the USB C port.

Coming to the cameras, the smartphone boasts a dual camera system with a 48MP main lens and a 12MP ultrawide lens. There’s a 12MP camera on the front for selfies and video meetings. The rear as well as the front camera can shoot up to 4K videos at 60fps. The rear camera lenses are accompanied by an LED flash unit.

As for connectivity, the device has 5G support with a single physical SIM and an eSIM. It has Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and a GNSS suite including NaVIC and GPS. For security, there’s facial unlock support.

Other features of the smartphone include new ultra-wideband 2 support and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It also has NFC and supports wired headphones via the USB Type-C port which replaced the lighting port.