Amazon Appliances Upgrade Days sale: Check top deals on refrigerators

Amazon Appliances Upgrade Days sale: Amazon India is hosting the Appliances Upgrade Days on its platform. During the course of this sale, Amazon is offering a discount of up to 55 percent on the purchase of electronic appliances such as air conditioners, TVs, washing machines, dishwashers and refrigerators. In addition to offering discounts on products, the company is offering a bunch of bank offers to the interested buyers. For instance, it is offering an instant discount of up to Rs 5,000 on the payments made using credit card and debit card EMI transactions. It is also offering an instant discount of up to Rs 2,000 on credit card and EMI transactions on the purchases made using One Card. Similarly, while customers who opt for Kotak Mahindra debit card and debit card EMI transactions will get an instant discount of 10 percent, buyers who opt for Yes Bank Credit Card EMI transactions will get an instant discount of 7.5 percent on their purchases.

So, if you are planning to buy a new refrigerator, here are our top recommendations for you on Amazon India:

Samsung 322L 2-Star Convertible 5In1, Digital Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator

It costs Rs 35,490 in India and it comes in a single Black colour variant. It comes with a Digital Display Control Panel and it has a feature that lets users convert the freezer to a fridge to optimise storage space as per needs.

Whirlpool 308 L 3 Star IntelliFresh Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator

It costs Rs 32,090 in India and it comes in Arctic Steel, German Steel, Wine Luxuria, Omega Black and Omega Steel colour variants. Its special features include a Touch UI inside the refrigerator and ability to get ice in just 85 minutes.

LG 343 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator

It costs Rs 41,090 in India and it comes in Black and Steel colour variants. It comes with a feature wherein the freezer space can be converted to fridge for optimum usage. It comes with LG’s Auto Smart Connect functionality wherein the refrigerator can be controlled remotely using an app. It also comes with smart inverter connect technology.