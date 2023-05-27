Amazon has announced its 5G revolution sale, which is live starting today and will be available till May 31, 2023. Interested buyers can upgrade to 5G smartphones during the sale. Also Read - Want to try out Android 14? Here’s what you need to do

Amazon Prime customers can avail offers and no Cost EMI for up to 24 months in the ‘Advantage Just for Prime Store’ on Amazon.in. In addition to this, the ‘No Cost EMI store’ provides offers on smartphones from brands such as OnePlus, Samsung, Realme and many more. Also Read - From Nothing Phone 1 to Oppo Find N2 Flip: All the phones getting Android 14 beta update

Interested buyers can get an additional exchange bonus of up to Rs 10,000 and a 10 percent discount on HDFC Bank Cards and EMI transactions. Also Read - Xiaomi 13 Pro at Rs 8,000 bank discount, more deals announced

Here are some best 5G smartphones offers available on Amazon.in during the 5G revolution sale.

Best 5G smartphone offers available on Amazon.in during the 5G Revolution Sale

iQOO 11 5G

iQOO 11 5G comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, a 2K E6 AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1800nits and supports 120W flash charge. It is available on Amazon.in for Rs 49,999 including bank offers. Additionally, interested buyers can get an exchange bonus offer of RS 5,000 and a no-cost EMI offer up to 9 months.

Redmi Note 12 5G

Redmi Note 12 5G comes with a super AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 5G Processor, 48MP AI Triple camera and 33W Fast charge. This smartphone is available on Amazon.in for Rs 14,999 including bank offers and interested buyers can also avail an additional exchange offer of Rs 2,000 on the smartphone.

Xiaomi 13 Pro

Xiaomi 13 Pro has Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 4nm processor. It comes with a 6.73-inch 2K AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 4820mAh battery and 50MP Leica optics. Xiaomi 13 Pro is available on Amazon.in for Rs 71,999 including bank offers and an additional exchange offer of Rs 10,000.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G comes with 48MP main camera, 50MP ultra-wide angle camera and 8MP telephoto lens. It has a 6.7-inch display, Android 12, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and a 5000mAh battery. It is available on Amazon.in for rs 55,499 including bank offers. Additionally, interested buyers can get an exchange bonus offer of Rs 10,000 and no cost EMI offer up to 9 months.

OnePlus 10R 5G

OnePlus 10R 5G comes with 150W Supervooc and triple camera system with a 50MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera and 2MP macro camera. It is available on Amazon.in for Rs 32,999 including bank offers. Additionally, buyers can get an exchange bonus offer of Rs 3,000 and no cost EMI offer up to 6 months.

Realme Narzo 50 5G

Realme Narzo 50 5G comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display, MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor and 5000mAh battery. This smartphone is available on Amazon.in for Rs 14,249 including bank offers and interested buyers can also avail an additional exchange offer of Rs 3,000.

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display, 5nm processor, 50MP triple camera and 6000mAh battery. The phone supports 13 Indian 5G bands and it is available on Amazon.in for Rs 15,490 including bank offers and buyers can also avail an additional exchange offer of Rs 500.

Tecno Spark 10 5G

Tecno Spark 10 5G comes with a 7nm 5G processor, 6.6 HD+ dot display, 50 MP camera, 5000mAh battery and supports 10 5G bands. This smartphone is available on Amazon.in for Rs 14,999. In addition to this, customers can avail an additional exchange offer of Rs 2,000 and no cost EMI of up to 6 months.

Oppo F23 5G

Oppo F23 5G comes with 6.72-inch FHD+ punch-hole display, 120Hz ultra-high refresh rate, 5000mAh battery and 64MP AI camera. It is available on Amazon.in for Rs 22,499 including bank offers. Additionally, interested buyers can get an exchange bonus offer of Rs 2,500 and no cost EMI offer up to 6 months.