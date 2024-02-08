comscore
Amazon Alexa turns 6, announces special anniversary deals

As Amazon celebrates Alexa's sixth anniversary in India, it has announced discounts on Alexa combos, Echo, and Fire TV devices.

Edited By: Pranav Sawant

Published: Feb 08, 2024, 11:20 PM IST

Amazon Alexa devices

Story Highlights

  • Amazon has completed six years in India.
  • On its anniversary, it's offering discounts on Alexa combo, smart home, and Fire TV devices.
  • Amazon smart home devices are now available at up to 50 percent off.

Amazon Alexa has completed 6 years in India. As it celebrates its sixth anniversary in the country, it has announced special deals on Alexa-powered Smart home devices. Additionally, it has also revealed some stats. The company stated that it has seen 200 percent growth in Alexa-connected smart home devices in India in the last three years.

Further, it said that around 80 percent of Alexa’s smart home users have started their journey by purchasing an Echo smart speaker combo with a smart bulb. In the last year, there has been an increase of 37 percent in the users that control smart fans and smart ACs using Alexa.

“With a rise in connected devices in last three years, there is also a 100 percent increase in requests to Aleca for controlling compatible smart home appliances such as smart lights, plugs, fans, TVs, security cameras, ACs, water heaters, and air purifiers,” stated Amazon in its press release.

“Since we launched Alexa and Echo smart speakers in India, the smart home sector has evolved significantly, and voice technology has played a massive role in this. Customers can easily set up a smart home by getting a compatible smart bulb and instantly control with Alexa, or get a smart plug to automate existing appliances. It’s clear that more people are seeing how setting up a smart home is not as complex as they had imagined,” said Parag Gupta Director and Country Manager, Amazon Devices, India.

Amazon is giving up to 50 percent off on Echo smart speakers, Fire TV Stick, and Alexa smart home combos. Let’s take a look at the top deals.

Echo Dot 4th Gen (with clock) + Wipro Simple Setup 9W Smart Bulb combo

The Echo Dot 4th Gen (with clock) + Wipro Simple Setup 9W Smart Bulb combo is available for Rs 5,799 on Amazon. Additionally, there’s a Rs 500 coupon discount, taking the price down to Rs 5,299.

Echo Pop + Wipro Simple Setup 9W Smart Bulb combo

Echo Pop + Wipro Simple Setup 9W Smart Bulb combo is priced at Rs 4,799 on the platform. There’s an additional coupon discount of Rs 500. The Echo Pop can be purchased in this combo in four colour options – Green, Black, Purple, and White.

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite

The Fire TV Stick Lite with an Alexa-enabled Voice Remote Lite version is available for Rs 3,499.

These are some of the top deals on Amazon smart home products.

Author Name | Pranav Sawant

Amazon AlexaAmazon Alexa devicesAmazon Alexa Speakers

