MotoGP Bharat: How to watch the event livestream

MotoGP Bharat livestream: India is gearing up to hold its first MotoGP (Moto Grand Prix) starting today. It is a three-day event that will be held from September 22 to September 24 at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. 42 teams are participating in this event with more than 80 riders across categories including legends such as Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia. These riders will race on over a five-kilometre-long track. The event has already started today at 9AM and it will start at 8:40AM on Saturday and 9:45AM on the last day of the event.

Enthusiasts can book the event ticket from BookMyShow, which ranges from Rs 800 to Rs 1,80,000 and will be valid for all three days of the event. In addition to this, enthusiasts can also purchase parking tickets and shuttle service for the event. If you are interested in watching the races but you cannot visit the event venue physically due to existing commitments or any other reason, you can watch the livestream of the event online. Here’s how to watch the MotoGP Bharat livestream.

How to watch MotoGP Bharat livestream

MotoGP Bharat will be live-streamed on Jio Cinema for free. Interested viewers can head over to Jio Cinema’s official website or download the Jio Cinema mobile app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store to watch the live stream.

This is the second top-level international racing event happening at the Buddh International Circuit. The venue last hosted an event of the same stature, F1 Indian GP, in 2013. This race will set a new milestone for motorsport in the country.

BIC was originally built for F1 racing so certain changes are made in the tracks to make them fit for bike racing. For instance, Turn 13 will be turned into a double apex corner, which will reduce the speed of the bikes.

The risk of injury is more in two-wheeler racing when compared to F1 racing where drivers are encased in a safety structure. Considering this, a certain section of the fencing has been moved further back to create room for more run-off areas and gravel sections as per a report by Autocar. In addition to this, barriers have also been upgraded as per international standards.