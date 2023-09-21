Mahindra XUV300 price in India cut for select variants

Mahindra XUV300 is seeing a price cut for several trims in India. The Indian company has announced the XUV300 lineup, consisting of five variants and three engine options mated to either a manual or an AMT transmission, will see marginal price drops. The maximum price drop is Rs 21,000. The XUV300 trims with a W4 manual diesel transmission engine, on the other hand, have become expensive. Mahindra has not clarified why the price for diesel variants has increased, but it could be a way to demotivate people from buying diesel variants.

New prices for Mahindra XUV300 trims

While some petrol options of Mahindra XUV300 are now available for less after the price drop, some of them are now slightly more expensive. For instance, the W8 (O) manual transmission variant now costs Rs 12.60 lakh, instead of the earlier price of Rs 12.68 lakh, whereas the W2 manual transmission trim costs Rs 7.99 lakh, the same as before. Below are the models with new prices:

XUV300 variant New price Old price W4 MT Petrol Rs 8.66 lakh Rs 8.41 lakh W6 AMT Petrol Rs 10.70 lakh Rs 10.85 lakh W8 MT Petrol Rs 11.50 lakh Rs 11.46 lakh W8 (O) MT Petrol Rs 12.60 lakh Rs 12.68 lakh W8 (O) AMT Petrol Rs 13.30 lakh Rs 13.37 lakh W6 Turbo Petrol Rs 10.50 lakh Rs 10.71 lakh W8 Turbo Petrol Rs 12.00 lakh Rs 12.02 lakh W8 (O) Turbo Petrol Rs 13.00 lakh Rs 13.18 lakh W8 MT Sunroof Diesel Rs 13.00 lakh Rs 13.05 lakh

Some diesel models, such as the W4 MT and W8 (O) MT, have now become more expensive. Instead of their previous prices of Rs 9.90 lakh and Rs 13.90 lakh, these trims now cost Rs 10.21 lakh and Rs 13.92 lakh, respectively. Some other models with diesel engines have, however, become cheaper. For instance, the W8 manual transmission with sunroof now costs Rs 5,000 less. The prices for the 1.2L, 3-cylinder turbo-petrol options have also decreased, except for the W4 trim, whose price is the same as before.