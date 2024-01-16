Hyundai and Tuesday took wraps off the much-awaited Creta facelift. The 2024 Hyundai Creta facelift comes with a revamped exterior as well as the interior. The SUV has three engine options and a total of seven trims. The vehicle is also priced considering the competition. For starters, it’s Rs 13,000 higher than the preceding model. Let’s take a look at its price and features.

Hyundai Creta facelift India price, variants

Hyundai Creta starts at Rs 10.99 lakh and goes all the way up to Rs 17.24 lakh. Here’s the price list of the SUV.

Hyundai Creta E – Rs 11 lakh

Hyundai Creta EX – Rs 12.18 lakh

Hyundai Creta S – Rs 13.39 lakh

Hyundai Creta S(O) – Rs 14.32 lakh

Hyundai Creta SX – Rs 15.27 lakh

Hyundai Creta SX Tech – Rs 15.95 lakh

Hyundai Creta SX(O) – Rs 17.24 lakh

It is worth noting that these are just the prices of the seven different trims in the base engine options. In total, there are three engine options, which we’ll have a look at later in this article.

As for the colors, the SUV has 6 single-tone and 1 dual-tone color option. These include Abyss black, New Robust emerald pearl, Fiery red, Ranger khaki, Atlas white, Titan grey, and Atlas white and Abyss black roof.

Hyundai Creta facelift specs and features

Hyundai Creta facelift features a new design on the exterior. The new black chrome parametric grill replaces the traditional grille on the pre-facelift model. The SUV has split headlamps consisting of LED daytime running lamps, quad-LED headlights, a light bar, and sequential indicators. One will instantly notice and tell the difference between the older model and the new one, thanks to the revamped front design.

While the front gets a makeover, the rear also gets a significant change. The rear styling is now forked with the light bar above the Hyundai branding. The SUV gets new alloy wheels.

Coming to the interior, the SUV has 10.25-inch screens for infotainment and a digital instrument cluster. The car also gets a dual-zone automatic climate control system. The has features like ADAS, ESC, 6 airbags, which is now a Hyundai standard, TPSM, Hill-start Assist Control, Blind-Sport View Monitor, and more.

The new 2024 Creta has three engine options – (1) A 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces 113bhp power and 144Nm torque – available in 6-speed MT or CVT. (2) A 1.5-litre diesel engine with 114bhp power and 250Nm torque – available in 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT. (3) A 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with 158bhp and 253Nm torque – available in 7-speed dual-clutch AT.