If you are a sports bike lover and you are planning to buy one then there is a great offer for you. Kawasaki India has launched a ‘Good Times Voucher’ scheme for its motorcycles. Interested buyers can use the voucher to get a discount on the ex-showroom price of the bike. The voucher value varies for different models. For instance, the Vulcan S comes with a Rs 60,000 voucher, the Ninja 650 with a Rs 30,000 voucher, the Versys 650 with a Rs 20,000 voucher and the Ninja 400 with a Rs 40,000 voucher. The offer is valid till 31st January 2024 and only for limited stocks.

Kawasaki Eliminator 500

Kawasaki has recently introduced some of its renowned bikes in India. The Eliminator 500 is the latest offering from Kawasaki in the Indian market. It is priced at Rs 5.62 lakh ex-showroom. The Eliminator is a classic motorcycle in Kawasaki’s lineup and it was revived last year when it was launched globally. The Eliminator 500 is now open for bookings at Kawasaki dealerships.

The bike is powered by a 451cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that is based on the Ninja 400. The engine produces 44bhp at 9,000 rpm and 46Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission and features an assist and slipper clutch.

Kawasaki W175 Street

The W175 Street is another new model from Kawasaki that was introduced in the Indian market last year. It is priced at Rs 1.35 lakh ex-showroom, which is higher than the standard W175. The Street version has some cosmetic changes such as new colours, alloy wheels and tubeless tyres. It is available in Candy Emerald Green and Metallic Moondust Gray colours.

The W175 Street has the same 177 cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected, air-cooled engine as the W175. The engine delivers 12.82 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 13.3 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The engine is coupled with a 5-speed gearbox.

Kawasaki has also updated the Kawasaki W175 bikes by introducing two new colours to the W175 motorcycle. The newly introduced colours are Metallic Ocean Blue, which is available for Rs 1.31 lakh and Candy Persimmon Red, which is available for Rs 1.24 lakh. The company also continues to sell the motorcycle in Ebony and Metallic Graphite colours, which are priced at Rs 1.22 lakh and Rs 1.29 lakh respectively.