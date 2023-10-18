comscore
English | हिंदी
18 Oct, 2023 | Wednesday

Follow Us on

Trending : Mobile PhonesLaptopsAppsTop DealsAutomobileOPPO India
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Hyundai, Kia partner with Germany's top auto chipmaker for chips in eco-friendly cars

Hyundai, Kia partner with Germany's top auto chipmaker for chips in eco-friendly cars

As part of this deal, the companies will cooperate in developing power semiconductors, a key component for eco-friendly cars to control and convert electric power

Edited By: Pranav Sawant

Published: Oct 18, 2023, 04:02 PM IST

Hyundai Verna (2)
Hyundai Verna (2)

Story Highlights

  • Hyundai and Kia have partnered with German's top auto chipmaker to source chips for their cars.
  • With semiconductor taken care off, Hyundai and Kia can use new chips in their eco-friendly cars.
  • Hyundai and Kia will source a portion of power semiconductors through 2030.

South Korea’s leading carmakers Hyundai Motor and Kia said on Wednesday that they have inked a strategic partnership with the German automotive chipmaker Infineon Technologies AG, so as to secure its power semiconductor supply chain.

READ MORE
Kia, Nissan cars collect, sell data on sex lives of drivers, says Mozilla report

Under the deal, sealed in Munich, Germany, the companies will cooperate in developing power semiconductors, a key component for eco-friendly cars to control and convert electric power, according to the South Korean companies, reports Yonhap news agency.

READ MORE
Hyundai i20 facelift launched in India: Check price, features, availability

Hyundai and Kia will also source a portion of their power semiconductors from Infineon for the production of electric and hybrid vehicles through 2030, they added.

READ MORE
Hyundai launches first N-branded EV, Ioniq 5 N

Infineon is a world leader in the automotive chip market, with a product portfolio that includes automotive microcontrollers, power semiconductors and sensors.

Hyundai and Kia have been working with the German company since the early 2000s.

Hyundai Motor Group, the parent of Hyundai and Kia, said the partnership will help the company take the lead in the global electric vehicle industry by securing a reliable supply chain for their eco-friendly cars.

— IANS

Get latest Tech and Auto news from Techlusive on our WhatsApp Channel, Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram and YouTube.

Author Name | Pranav Sawant

Related Stories

Tags

HyundaiKia

STAY UPDATED WITH OUR NEWSLETTER

Select Language