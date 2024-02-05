Hyundai i20 Sportz (O) launched in India: Check price, top features

Hyundai i20 Sportz (O) India launch: Hyundai Motor today launched the Sportz (O) variant of its Hyundai i20 in India today. The newly launched Hyundai i20 Sportz (O) is based on the Sportz variant of the hatchback, and it brings minor upgrades over the variant. For instance, the Sportz (O) variant comes with smart electric sun-roof and it comes with a wireless charger for charging smartphones and other devices such as TWS earbuds. In addition to that it has leather covered door armrests that remain missing in the Sportz variant.

Hyundai i20 Sportz (O) India price

The Hyundai i20 Sportz (O) comes in both single-tone and dual-tone variants. While the single-tone variant starts at Rs 8.73 lakhs, the dual-tone variant is priced slightly higher at Rs 8.88 lakhs.

Hyundai i20 Sportz (O) features and specifications

Coming to the features, the Hyundai i20 Sportz (O) is powered by a 1.2L Kapppa petrol engine and it is available in both 5-speed manual transmission and Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) variants. This engine delivers a power of 82bhp and a maximum torque of 115Nm. It comes with R16 (D=405.6 mm) dual-tone styled steel wheels in the front and rear.

On the inside, the Hyundai i20 Sportz (O) has a 10.25-inch touchscreen display for infotainment and navigation. For convinience it has cruise control, push button for start/stop and rear AC vents, glovebox cooling, fast USB Type-C charging, and Fully automatic temperature control (FATC). Coming to safety, the Hyundai i20 Sportz (O) comes with six airbags as a standard. It also features Electronic stability control (ESC) with vehicle stability management (VSM) and emergency stop signal (ESS), Hill Start Assist Control (HAC), and Tyre pressure monitoring system and Emergency stop signal to name a few.

In addition to this, the Hyundai i20 Sportz (O) sports Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), and rear parking sensors, rear defogger with timer. It supports both Apple Car Play and Android Auto for connectivity and it has a Bose premium seven speaker system for audio.

The newly launched hatchback comes in a total of nine colour variants, which includes Amazon Grey, Fiery Red, Atlas White, Typhoon Silver, Starry Night, Titan Grey, Atlas White with Abyss Black, and Fiery Red with Abyss Black.