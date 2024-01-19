Honda NX500 adventure tourer arrives in India: Check price, specifications

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has introduced the new NX500 adventure tourer in India. This motorcycle, which essentially replaces the CB500X, will be imported via the CBU route and will be available at Honda’s premium retail chain, BigWing.

Honda NX500 India price and availability

As for the price and availability of the Honda NX500 in India, it has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 5.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The booking process for the model has started and deliveries are expected to commence from February. The brand-new NX500 is available in three colour variants in India, namely Grand Prix Red, Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic, and Pearl Horizon White.

Honda NX500 specifications

When it comes to the specifications of the Honda NX500, the overall design of the motorcycle remains largely similar to its predecessor, with a few upgrades here and there. It now features a new all-LED headlight, a slightly larger fairing, a taller windscreen, a newly designed tail lamp, and a 5-inch full-colour TFT screen with customizable display options.

The motorcycle is built on a diamond-tube mainframe and comes with upside-down front forks and a mono-shock unit at the rear. Like the CB500X, this motorcycle is equipped with 19-inch front and 17-inch rear trail-pattern tyres, along with 5-spoke alloy wheels. The braking system consists of dual 296 mm front discs and a 240 mm rear disc, with dual-channel ABS as a standard feature.

Under the hood of the Honda X500 is a familiar 471cc, liquid-cooled, parallel twin engine that delivers 47.5 hp and 43 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox and includes an assist/slipper clutch.

