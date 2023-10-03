Honda City, Honda Amaze festive editions in India: Honda Motors today launched special edition variant of Honda City and Honda Amaze in India. The company today launched its popular mid-size sedan Honda City Elegant Edition and Honda Amaze Elite Edition in the country. Honda says that these special edition sedans will be available in limited volumes in India and that they will be available in both Manual Transmission (MT) and Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) variants. The company also says these editions will be available in all colour options to the interested offers.

Furthermore, the company has also rolled out special festive offers on other variants of Honda City and Honda Amaze. These offers are a part of the company’s ‘The Great Honda Fest’ and that they will be available at all authorised Honda dealerships across the country until October 31, 2023.

“As we gear up for the festive season, our focus has been to enrich our models with a distinct premium package which will appeal to our discerning buyers…In addition to the launch of these new limited editions, we have also rolled out exciting offers and promotions on other variants of City and Amaze to make the new car purchase more rewarding for all our customers,” Yuichi Murata, Director, Marketing & Sales at Honda Cars India said on the occasion.

Honda City Elegant Edition top features, India price

As far as changes are concerned, Honda says that the Honda City Elegant Edition is based on V grade of Honda City and that it will be available in both manual and automatic variants. The car gets special trunk spoiler with LED, wireless charger, front fender garnish, special Elegant Edition seat cover, sleek step illumination, Elegant Edition badge and special leg room lamp.

India price

As far as pricing is concerned, the manual transmission variant of Honda City Elegant Edition costs Rs 12,57,400 in India while the CVT variant costs Rs 13,82,400 in the country.

Honda Amaze Elite Edition top features, India price

The Honda Amaze Elite Edition highlights, on the other hand, is based on top-grade VX of Honda Amaze and it will be available in both MT and CVT variants. It gets a special trunk spoiler with LED, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Front Fender Garnish, comfortable front armrest, anti-fog film on ORVM, Elite Edition seat cover, Elite Edition step illumination, Elite Edition badge and tyre inflator.

India price

Coming to the pricing, the manual transmission variant of Honda Amaze Elite Edition costs Rs 9,03,900 in India while the CVT variant costs Rs 9,85,900 in the country.