Honda Elevate launch: Honda Cars have finally launched their new Honda Elevate SUV in India. The newly launched SUV is yet another attempt by Honda Cars to introduce its SUVs in India. The company first introduced CRV in India in 2003, which rivaled Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour but it was discontinued in 2020 in the country. Honda also introduced its BR-V and WR-V SUVs in India but they were also discontinued. As per the company, the Elevate has been designed and developed keeping the Indian market in India. Honda first showcased the Elevate SUV on June 6 this year and will be launched in India first, then globally, making it India first model.

Honda Elevate India price and availability

Honda Elevate is offered in four variants- SV, V, VX, and ZX in India with a petrol engine and manual and automatic transmission. However, the automatic transmission option is not available in the base SV variant, which is available in Platinum White Pearl and Lunar Silver Metallic colours and stats at Rs 10,99,900 (ex-showroom). The next V variant is available in Obsidian Blue Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic, Golden Brown Metallic and Meteoroid Gray Metallic colours in addition to Platinum White Pearl and Lunar Silver Metallic colours. The manual transmission option of this variant is available for Rs 12,10,900 and the automatic is for Rs 13,20,900.

The next two variants- VX and ZX are also offered in Phoenix Orange Pearl colour in addition to the colour options that are available for the V variant. The manual transmission and automatic transmission options of the VX variant are available for Rs 13,49,900 and Rs 14,59,900 respectively whereas the manual transmission and automatic transmission options of the ZX variant are priced at Rs 14,89,900 and Rs 15,99,900.

Honda Elevate is available for booking from July 3, 2023, and the delivery of the car will start later today.

Honda Elevate specifications

Honda Elevate is powered by a 1.5-litre i-VTEC DOHC petrol engine with VTC paired with six-speed manual transmission and a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT). It produces a peak power of 121hp and a maximum torque of 145Nm.

Coming to the design, the Elevate gets a big grill in the front with a big Honda logo and thin LED headlights connected by a thick chrome bar at the top. Overall, it has a boxy design and comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, which are similar to a 16-inch alloy that comes with a facelift Honda City. At the back, tail lights are connected via a bar that looks like a light but does not light up.

Speaking about the interior, the Elevate gets a 10.25-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also gets a 7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster. Coming to features, it gets a single-pane sunroof, lane-watch camera, wireless charging, and rear parking camera. The Elevate will also come with ADAS and will have features such as a collision mitigation braking system, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, road departure warning, and automatic high beam assist.