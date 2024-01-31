BMW 4 Series, BMW M4 facelift announced: Check all details here

BMW 4 Series, BMW M4 facelift launch: BMW hosted a global launch event wherein it announced two new cars. The company today announced the BMW 4 Series and the BMW M4 facelift. Both these cars come in Coupe and Convertible variants and they come with a series of tweaks and tons of new features over their predecessors. In addition to this, both the cars have been upgraded to support BMW Operating System 8.5-based features.

Notably, while the company has shared details about the BMW 4 Series and the BMW M4 facelift, it hasn’t shared details about their availability yet. We expect BMW M4 facelift to arrive in India sometime later this year.

BMW 4 Series features

BMW 4 Series includes two variants — the BMW 4 Series Coupé and BMW 4 Series Convertible. These cars come with a Black high-gloss diffuser element in the lower section of the rear bumper. In addition to this BMW has also integrated the exhaust tailpipes into the rear apron on the left and right that have grown from 90 millimeters to 100 millimeters in diameter. The new BMW 4 Series Coupé and new BMW 4 Series Convertible also feature upgraded headlights. The low and high beam are now generated from a single LED module and a pair of vertical and subtly arrow-shaped LED units house the side light along with daytime driving light and turn signal indicator functions. Adaptive LED Headlights with non-dazzling matrix high beam are available as an option.

On the outside, the new BMW 4 Series Coupé and new BMW 4 Series Convertible are available with three new 19-inch variants. The new M light-alloy wheels in double-spoke design can be ordered in either Jet Black or a bi-colour finish, and the new BMW Individual light-alloy wheels also have a Y-spoke design and are finished in Midnight Grey.

Both these cars run the company’s latest OS, which also brings upgraded BMW iDrive with QuickSelect along with operation of the ventilation and climate control functions. The standard ambient lighting in both the variants now includes contour lighting being integrated into the trim around the central seam vents. This can be adjusted for colour and brightness according to personal preference and users can choose from a total nine colours.

Coming to internals, both the variants come with the BMW TwinPower Turbo technology and electrification in the form of 48V mild hybrid technology. They are available in both petrol and diesel variants. They sport an eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission as a standard.

The diesel variant of the new BMW 430d xDrive Coupé and BMW 430d Convertible offers an output of 140 kW/190 hp and 210 kW/286 hp respectively. On the other hand, the petrol variant of the Coupé and Convertible variants offer an output of 135 kW/184 hp and 180 kW/245 hp respectively.

Both the cars come with the front collision warning system with brake intervention, Cruise Control with brake function, Speed Limit Info with no-overtaking indicator, manual Speed Limit Assist, Lane Departure Warning with lane return, Driving Assistant Professional package that includes Steering and Lane Control Assistant, Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go function, automatic Speed Limit Assist, route speed control and traffic light recognition.

BMW says that customers can either activate the Personal eSIM or the vehicle’s built-in mobile SIM that enables use the 5G mobile communications.

BMW M4 facelift features

This car has also been introduced in the Coupe and convertible variants. Just as the new 4 Series models, the new M4 come with upgraded headlights. BMW says that both the low and high beam are now produced by the same LED module. Two vertical LED units, each aligned in an arrowhead shape, assume the function of position and daytime running lights as well as direction indicators. Both the cars have heated seats for both driver and front passenger with seat ventilation as an option. On the inside, both the variants have a 12.3-inch display behind the steering wheel and a control monitor with a 14.9-inch display. Additionally, both the variants sport new control buttons for the fresh air vents in the centre of the dashboard and on the driver’s and front passenger’s side. They also have contour lighting being integrated into the cover of the central air vents.

On the performance side, both the cars offer a power output of 390 kW/530 hp at 6,250 rpm with a maximum torque of 650Nm. While the new BMW M4 Competition Coupé with M xDrive is able to accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in 3.5 seconds, the new BMW M4 Competition Convertible with M xDrive takes 3.7 seconds to reach the same speed. from a standstill. All model variants of the new BMW M4 Coupé and the BMW M4 Convertible achieve a top speed that has been electronically limited to 155 mph. Both the variants come with a six-cylinder engine that is coupled with four-wheel drive M xDrive, 18-inch M forged light-alloy wheels at the front and 19-inch M forged light alloy wheels at the rear.

Additional features for Coupé and Convertible variants include Park Distance Control with sensors at the front and rear, Cruise Control with braking function, Front Collision Warning with brake intervention, Lane Departure Warning including Lane Return function with steering assistance, Traffic Sign Recognition with Speed Limit Info, No Overtaking Indicator, Steering and Lane Guidance Assistant with Automatic Speed Limit Assist, Lane Keeping Assistant, Traffic Light Recognition, Active Cruise Control with Stop and Go function to name a few.