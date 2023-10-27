Zee Media Corporation Ltd’s digital arm Zee Digital in collaboration with DNA, is hosting its third season of Auto Awards 2023 on October 30. This auto award will give an insight into the automotive industry and acknowledge its growth and all the players within. As every year, there are nominations across different categories, including the expanding electric vehicles segment.

The Auto Awards will have two major panel discussions — How serious is the auto industry towards safety concerns, Shifting auto trends “is EV the best foot forward”?

Let’s take a look at all the 4-wheeler nominations from each category.

Facelift of the Year (Mass Market)

Honda City Facelift

MG Hector Facelift

Kia Seltos Facelift

Tata Nexon Facelift

Design of the Year (Budget Cars)

Tata Nexon Facelift

Maruti Fronx

Hyundai Verna

Hyundai Exter

Design of the Year (Luxury)

McLaren Artura

Mercedes-AMG SL 55 4Matic+ Roadster

Aston Martin DB12

Hyundai IONIQ 5

SUV of the Year

Maruti Frox

Honda Elevate

Citroen C3 Aircross

Maruti Jimny

Luxury Car of the Year

Range Rover Sport

Audi Q3 SportBack

BMW 7-Series

Mercedes-Benz GLC

Electric Car of the Year

Hyundai IONIQ 5

MG Comet

Citroen EC3

Tata Nexon EV Facelift

Luxury Electric Car of the Year

Mercedes-Benz EQE 500 4Matic

Volvo C40 Recharge

BMW I7

Audi Q8 E-Tron

Hi-Tech Car of the Year

Mercedes-Benz EQE 500 4Matic

BMW 7-Series

Audi E-Tron

Hyundai IONIQ 5

Most Trusted Brand of the Year

Maruti Suzuki

Hyundai Motor India

Skoda India

Honda Cars India

Most Promising Car of the Year

Maruti Jimny

MG Comet

Honda Elevate

Hyundai Exter