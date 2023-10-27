By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookie Policy
Zee Media Corporation Ltd’s digital arm Zee Digital in collaboration with DNA, is hosting its third season of Auto Awards 2023 on October 30. This auto award will give an insight into the automotive industry and acknowledge its growth and all the players within. As every year, there are nominations across different categories, including the expanding electric vehicles segment.
The Auto Awards will have two major panel discussions — How serious is the auto industry towards safety concerns, Shifting auto trends “is EV the best foot forward”?
Let’s take a look at all the 4-wheeler nominations from each category.
Honda City Facelift
MG Hector Facelift
Kia Seltos Facelift
Tata Nexon Facelift
Maruti Fronx
Hyundai Verna
Hyundai Exter
McLaren Artura
Mercedes-AMG SL 55 4Matic+ Roadster
Aston Martin DB12
Hyundai IONIQ 5
Maruti Frox
Honda Elevate
Citroen C3 Aircross
Maruti Jimny
Range Rover Sport
Audi Q3 SportBack
BMW 7-Series
Mercedes-Benz GLC
MG Comet
Citroen EC3
Tata Nexon EV Facelift
Mercedes-Benz EQE 500 4Matic
Volvo C40 Recharge
BMW I7
Audi Q8 E-Tron
Audi E-Tron
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai Motor India
Skoda India
Honda Cars India
Maruti Jimny
MG Comet
Honda Elevate
Hyundai Exter
Author Name | Pranav Sawant
