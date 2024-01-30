Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India has launched a new luxury SUV in the country. The all-new 2024 Range Rover Evoque brings in a sharper design and has two powertrain options. It will be shipped in both petrol and diesel engines. This time around, there are new exterior shades to enhance the aesthetics of the SUV. Let’s take a look at all the features and the India price of the car.

2024 Range Rover Evoque design, powertrain, and other features

The new Range Rover Evoque has received some subtle changes on the exterior. It gets an updated grille, slim headlamps, and new diamond-cut alloy wheels. The sunroof design and the entire SUV’s structure remain unchanged.

The SUV features an 11.4-inch curved touchscreen display powered by a Pivi Pro infotainment system. It supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The system supports Software Over The Air (SOTA) updates.

The car has a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, seat temperature adjustment, and cabin air purifier. Furthermore, it has wireless charging, a 360-degree camera, and a ClearSight ground view.

Coming to the powertrain, just like last year, the 2024 Evoque has two powertrain options – Petrol and Diesel. The former is a 2.0-litre petrol engine that generates 247 bhp and 365 Nm. The latter is a 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 200 bhp and 430 Nm.

The engines get a 48V mild-hybrid setup. The SUV has new gear shifters and a start/stop button. The new Evoque is an all-wheel drive with Land Rover Terrain Response 2.

The SUV supports the remote app that lets owners check the vehicle status and allows them to remotely lock/unlock it. With this proprietary app, users can do a lot more.

2024 Range Rover Evoque price in India, availability

The 2024 Range Rover Evoque is priced from Rs 67.90 lakh ex-showroom. That’s cheaper than the existing Range Rover Evoque model which starts at Rs 73.07 lakh.

As for the booking and availability details, one has to visit the JLR store in the country.