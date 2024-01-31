Audi has given its flagship Q7 SUV a second facelift, just two years after the first one. The updated Q7 features new LED headlights, a revamped front grille, and more tech and safety features inside and out.

Audi Q7 facelift India price and availability

The Q7 facelift is expected to launch in India sometime in the future, as the current-gen Q7 was introduced in the country in 2022. The Q7 competes with other luxury SUVs like the BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz GLE and Volvo XC90 in the Indian market.

Audi Q7 facelift specifications and features

The Q7’s engine and performance remain largely unchanged, except for some minor improvements to the four-wheel steering system. The Q7 is still powered by either a 3.0-litre turbo diesel V6 or a 3.0-litre turbo petrol V6, with the top-of-the-line SQ7 using a 507hp, 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged petrol V8. The SQ7 also gets an optional torque-vectoring differential as part of the Advanced Suspension Package. The Q7 is available in three trim levels: S Line, Black Edition and Vorsprung.

The new LED headlights are similar to those of the upcoming electric Audi Q6 e-tron, and can be upgraded with laser diodes for better visibility and customisation. The headlights and the OLED tail-lights offer four different “light signatures” that can be selected via the infotainment system. A new safety feature also warns the driver of an impending rear-end collision by flashing the hazard lights.

The front grille has been redesigned with a new shape and pattern, depending on the trim level. The Q7 also gets five new alloy wheel options, ranging from 20 to 22 inches in size. The air intakes and other trim elements have been colour-matched to the rest of the car, or gloss black if the optional Black and Black Plus package is chosen. Audi claims that these changes make the Q7 look more robust and premium.

The interior of the Q7 has also been upgraded with new features and options. The infotainment system now supports streaming music from apps like Spotify and Amazon Music, and the Virtual Cockpit has a new lane-change warning system. The standard leather upholstery is now in a contrasting grey colour, and there are three new trim finishes to choose from: gold, blue and red.