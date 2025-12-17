Viral “Avengers: Doomsday” Teaser Trailer Confuses Fans: Is It Real?

A short teaser claiming to be from Avengers: Doomsday has been doing the rounds on social media, leaving Marvel fans confused about whether the footage is real. The low-quality clip appeared online earlier this week, but Marvel Studios has not acknowledged it in any form, which strongly suggests it isn’t an official leak. With AI-edited videos becoming more common, viewers are now trying to figure out what’s genuine and what isn’t. Also Read: OpenAI, Disney Sign Three-Year Licensing Deal To Bring Iconic Characters To Sora And ChatGPT

Reports indicate that Marvel had planned a different promotional strategy for Doomsday, involving multiple short previews instead of one big trailer. So the sudden appearance of this clip doesn’t line up with anything the studio has hinted at. Also Read: Sony Announces Marvel Tokon Closed Beta 2 For PS5: Here’s What’s New

What pushed the video into the spotlight is the way it teases the return of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers. As described by IBT, the clip shows Captain America riding a bike into a building, looking at his old suit, and then holding a baby. It ends with the line: “Steve Rogers will return in Avengers: Doomsday.” That was enough to convince many fans that it might be legitimate. Also Read: Sony Confirms State Of Play Japan Broadcast For This Week: PS5 Fans Can Expect Big Reveals

But on closer look, several moments give away that the footage is AI-generated. The bike movements don’t feel natural – especially when Steve pulls the kickstand – and his facial features shift oddly when the camera angle changes. These small inconsistencies are common in AI videos and are among the first things people spotted while analysing the clip. Still, the editing was clean enough that many YouTube channels reposted it believing it could be real.

Marvel has reportedly been trying to take down copies of the video from various platforms, which only added to the speculation around the studio’s upcoming plans. According to earlier reports, Marvel wanted to run four different short teasers in theatres during Avatar: Fire and Ash to build excitement. The leaked clip, if completely unrelated, may have interfered with that strategy.

Industry insider Daniel Richtman has also claimed that the first official teaser will centre on Steve Rogers, suggesting that his return plays a major role in Avengers: Doomsday.