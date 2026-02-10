Snapchat’s new AI lens lets you step inside a Gucci campaign: Here's how

Snapchat is has always been experimenting with new AI features to make the experience interesting. This time, the social media giant has partnered with a luxury brand, Gucci, to bring luxury sector’s first Sponsored AI Lens. It will allow you to transform yourselves into some of the fashion house’s most recognisable characters.

It combines the generative AI and Snapchat’s camera tech to turn a simple selfie into an interactive fashion moment. The newly launched AI Lens invites Snapchatters to enter “La Famiglia,” a creative universe filled with distinct personalities inspired by Gucci’s design language.

What does it offer?

You can see yourselves styled as characters such as L’Incazzata, dressed in a bold red coat with a fiery attitude, or La VIP, wrapped in the signature GG Monogram. Then there’s La Bomba, carrying the Lunetta bag, and Direttore, designed for those who prefer a sharp, boss-like presence. Other personas include Il Figo, representing a confident style, and Principino, inspired by youthful charm.

With this rollout, Gucci becomes the first luxury brand to launch a Sponsored AI Lens on Snapchat. According to Geoffrey Perez, Global Head of Luxury at Snapchat, generative AI is opening fresh doors for brands to tell stories in more immersive ways.

He noted that Gucci has consistently experimented with Snapchat, from augmented reality try-ons to now generative AI, and this latest collaboration takes that relationship further by letting users actively participate in the campaign rather than just watch it.

Who can access it?

The Lens is currently accessible through Snapchat’s Lens carousel in markets such as France, the UK, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia, while global users can also find it via Gucci’s public profile.

Apart from these, Snapchat usually focuses on AI features and tools within the platform. Features like AI Lenses, My AI, AI-generated Snaps in Memories, and creative editing tools are gradually reshaping how users interact with content.

Snapchat also highlights when AI is involved, helping you understand whether you are engaging with generated visuals or real-world imagery, a small but important step toward transparency.